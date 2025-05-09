Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
NEW MOTOROLA RAZR ALERT
Pre-order your Razr Ultra now and get a free 1TB of storage upgrade!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year

All three carriers use the same infrastructure to serve smartphone and broadband customers.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon
AT&T T-Mobile Verizon 5G network capacity
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon all use their 5G spectrum to provide wireless broadband connectivity to homes and offices. This broadband technology is known as Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). FWA uses excess capacity on mobile networks to deliver services. However, it might not be long before the Big Three run out of capacity on their networks.

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, who are the leading providers of FWA services, were responsible for most of the growth in the broadband industry in Q1. They outdid cable and fiber operators, per Light Reading.

Since 5G networks have finite capacity, this growth streak will ultimately end. Wireless companies rely on the same networks to serve 330 million smartphone users in the US.

Both T-Mobile and Verizon are said to be quickly using up their network resources and according to some Bernstein analysts, their networks may start getting congested before 2030.

We believe the signs of the next significant congestion point could appear before the turn of the decade
—Bernstein analysts, May 2025

Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA), which represents the US wireless communications industry and the companies, has presented a more conservative forecast. The trade association expects a spectrum shortage to start affecting customers as early as 2026. It also warns that by 2027, networks will not be able to meet around a quarter of demand in high-traffic areas during peak hours. By 2035, companies will be able to meet only 27 percent of peak demand.

The spectrum shortfall will start to impact consumers as early as 2026, and by 2027 networks will be unable to meet nearly a quarter of traffic demand in high-traffic areas during peak hours. This will worsen to only 27% of peak demand being met by 2035. Without more spectrum, improving capacity will be challenging, as other levers besides spectrum yield significantly diminishing returns.
—CTIA, May 2025

CTIA refrained from naming any specific operator and since it is a lobbying association for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, its calculations are often regarded with suspicion. After all, one of its key missions is to convince regulators to release more spectrum for 5G.

TD Cowen analysts have hinted that CTIA is raising a false alarm and while spectrum is a limited resource, there is no scarcity crisis yet.

Ookla's findings appear to support that, with the connectivity insights company reporting that FWA speeds offered by T-Mobile and Verizon have been increasing significantly over the past year. If the networks were overloaded, this wouldn't be the case.

Recommended Stories
Bernstein analysts also found that T-Mobile's FWA customers consume roughly 30 times more data than smartphone customers. According to their estimates, Verizon is using about 83 percent of its total network capacity, T-Mobile is using nearly 68 percent of what's available, and AT&T is using 44 percent of its total capacity.

They cautioned that their calculation was "not an absolute measure of utilization" and does not imply that carriers are "operating near 100% utilization of their capacity."

For now, there is no need to worry about capacity constraints. However, it's hard to predict future demand based on today's network usage so FWA providers may want to start looking for new spectrum sources.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program

Latest News

Best budget and affordable phones in 2025: a buyer's guide
Best budget and affordable phones in 2025: a buyer's guide
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless