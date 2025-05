WWDC 2025: what to expect from Apple as the company takes a cautious approach

The iPhone 16 was marketed alongside Apple Intelligence . | Video credit — Apple

Apple is said to be moving towards a newer and much more consistent experience across all of its devices. iOS, iPadOS and macOS are apparently getting redesigned and the new look is inspired by visionOS . This is also somewhat apparent from the WWDC 2025 logo which looks like it’s made of stained glass with hints of theglow.Speaking of, the company is not giving up on it anytime soon. Even though Apple’s AI won’t see completion until 2027 the company is going to keep working on it and introducing small improvements. We will almost certainly hear about Apple’s collaboration with Google to bring Gemini to the iPhone : the same approach Samsung took for the Galaxy S25 series.Lastly iPadOS is expected to undergo “major enhancements” according to Gurman. The biggest change is rumored to be a Mac-like overhaul of iPadOS : bringing the Menu Bar and other productivity-focused features to the iPad. This will be a very welcome change for the many people who use their iPad for work and study.I’m quite excited to see if Apple continues the colorful and jovial themes of WWDC this year or if it actually feels like that the event has been toned back a bit.