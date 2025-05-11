Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
WWDC 2025: what to expect from Apple as the company takes a cautious approach

No promises for unfinished features this time around.

Apple
Apple’s WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) will take place from June 9-13 this year. Industry insider Mark Gurman revealed in his newsletter Power On what we can expect from the event and it’s not much. This is because Apple is going to be taking a much more cautious approach this time around.

At last year’s WWDC event the company promised many new features including Apple Intelligence for the then upcoming iPhone 16 series. These features mostly got delayed or came out half-baked which has led to a lot of controversy.

Apple will likely be much more cautious and promise less grandiose updates this time, especially if they’re not ready yet. We can expect the entire WWDC event to be under more scrutiny as well. Apple’s recent earnings call was also not as smooth as the company may have hoped as CEO Tim Cook was questioned about the state of Apple Intelligence.

Gurman says there are three major things we can expect from WWDC 2025:

  • Redesigned operating systems
  • New Apple Intelligence features
  • Changes to iPadOS

The iPhone 16 was marketed alongside Apple Intelligence. | Video credit — Apple

Apple is said to be moving towards a newer and much more consistent experience across all of its devices. iOS, iPadOS and macOS are apparently getting redesigned and the new look is inspired by visionOS. This is also somewhat apparent from the WWDC 2025 logo which looks like it’s made of stained glass with hints of the Apple Intelligence glow.

Speaking of Apple Intelligence, the company is not giving up on it anytime soon. Even though Apple’s AI won’t see completion until 2027 the company is going to keep working on it and introducing small improvements. We will almost certainly hear about Apple’s collaboration with Google to bring Gemini to the iPhone: the same approach Samsung took for the Galaxy S25 series.

Lastly iPadOS is expected to undergo “major enhancements” according to Gurman. The biggest change is rumored to be a Mac-like overhaul of iPadOS: bringing the Menu Bar and other productivity-focused features to the iPad. This will be a very welcome change for the many people who use their iPad for work and study.

I’m quite excited to see if Apple continues the colorful and jovial themes of WWDC this year or if it actually feels like that the event has been toned back a bit.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
