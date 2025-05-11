Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
NEW MOTOROLA RAZR ALERT
Pre-order your Razr Ultra now and get a free 1TB of storage upgrade!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple already working to restore the App Store’s payment cuts

Apple won't give up a revenue stream that easily.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Apple App Store icon
Apple suffered a major blow to its revenue stream recently when a court ruled that the company had to immediately cease taking cuts from payments made outside its App Store. However industry insider Mark Gurman says in his newsletter Power On that the company’s ultimate goal is to have this decision fully repealed as soon as possible.

The court said that Apple had willfully ignored a prior injunction and continued to take a cut of external payments from app developers. Apple is currently under investigation for whether it will be charged with criminal contempt. The judge said that Apple thought it could break the law and get away with it but that’s not going to happen. Apple has also been accused of lying in court in 2021.

The company made the entire situation even worse when it claimed that it did not know how much profit it generates from the App Store. Things aren’t looking good for the company at the moment and Gurman says that Apple has absolutely no choice right now but to comply with the ruling.

However the company has already asked the court to pause its ruling as part of the appeals process. This isn’t going to go anywhere but it’s part of Apple’s plan to eventually try to get the courts to repeal the ruling entirely.


Apple will likely try to strike a compromise if it is unable to get the ruling repealed. The company might use the Google Play Store and Samsung’s app store as examples of platforms that also take a cut of external payments. However Apple’s “walled garden” ecosystem makes alternatives a lot harder for people to use and this will work against the company’s appeal.

This isn’t the only revenue stream for Apple that has been threatened by the law recently. The courts are also trying to break up Apple and Google’s partnership for providing the latter’s search engine as the default option on the Safari browser. That will be a loss of $20 billion annually and Apple will try desperately to keep the arrangement intact.

All of this trouble after Apple was forced to allow sideloading, third party NFC payments and other external options in the EU has hit the company hard. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Apple’s walled garden is crumbling and it looks like there’s nothing that the company can do to stop it.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year

Latest News

The iPhone’s iOS 18.5 update is on deck as a modest update to fix your annoyances
The iPhone’s iOS 18.5 update is on deck as a modest update to fix your annoyances
WWDC 2025: what to expect from Apple as the company takes a cautious approach
WWDC 2025: what to expect from Apple as the company takes a cautious approach
The iPhone has lost its sparkle as the competition rages on, experts warn
The iPhone has lost its sparkle as the competition rages on, experts warn
Apple’s new master plan for AI and Siri might not reach fruition until the iPhone 19
Apple’s new master plan for AI and Siri might not reach fruition until the iPhone 19
Back in the spotlight, the 512GB OnePlus 13 is once again a hot pick on Amazon
Back in the spotlight, the 512GB OnePlus 13 is once again a hot pick on Amazon
The first American Pope could be the first to embrace wireless tech as he sports an Apple Watch
The first American Pope could be the first to embrace wireless tech as he sports an Apple Watch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless