Apple already working to restore the App Store’s payment cuts









Apple will likely try to strike a compromise if it is unable to get the ruling repealed. The company might use the Google Play Store and Samsung’s app store as examples of platforms that also take a cut of external payments. However Apple’s “walled garden” ecosystem makes alternatives a lot harder for people to use and this will work against the company’s appeal.



This isn’t the only revenue stream for Apple that has been threatened by the law recently. The courts are also trying to break up Apple and Google’s partnership for providing the latter’s search engine as the default option on the Safari browser. That will be a loss of $20 billion annually and Apple will try desperately to keep the arrangement intact.



All of this trouble after Apple was forced to allow sideloading, third party NFC payments and other external options in the EU has hit the company hard. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Apple’s walled garden is crumbling and it looks like there’s nothing that the company can do to stop it.