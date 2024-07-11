Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
The supreme Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition gets a huge $311 discount at Amazon

This supreme Garmin Epix Gen 2 model with titanium case gets a huge $311 discount at Amazon
Are you an active individual? If you're looking for something ultra-premium to help you understand your body better and get the most out of every workout, Amazon is here to help. The merchant now offers one of the best Garmin Watches for a gargantuan 35% off its price tag. We're talking, of course, about the Epix Gen 2 with titanium and sapphire crystal.

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is 35% off

The ultimate Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition in White is now 35% cheaper than usual. This lands the wearable with a titanium case and a standard price of about $900 under the $590 mark. To our knowledge, this is one of the lowest prices seen for the Garmin watch in 2024. Don't miss out and take advantage of Amazon's deal soon.
$311 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

The $900 GPS watch was available for just under $500 last year. In 2024, however, we haven't seen such an enormous discount. In fact, Amazon's current $311 price cut is one of the most remarkable offers we've come across for the Epix Gen 2 in White. So, if you've always wanted this premium timepiece, now's a great time to get one at more affordable prices.

This Garmin watch is by no means cheap. But it's packed with many extremely advanced features, sports a premium titanium body, and has a gorgeous 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with an Always-On option. In other words, if you have more money to spend, this bad boy won't disappoint you one bit.

What exactly does the Epix Gen 2 do? Pretty much anything you ask it to! The smartwatch has stress, sleep, hydration, nap heart rate, respiration, etc., tracking. Naturally, you get morning reports, health snapshots, Pulse Ox measurements, safety features, and more!

You have the whole shebang on the activity front as well. Garmin has added various preloaded activity profiles, including surfing, golfing, rowing, and other specialized sports. Then there are animated workouts, Garmin Coach, grade-adjusted pace, performance metrics, and many, many more.

You can safely visit unfamiliar terrains with this bad boy. It has multi-continent TOPO maps that'll keep your explorations on track, while turn-by-turn navigation and round-trip routing help you easily reach your destination and find your starting point.

Recommended Stories
The battery life deserves admiration in its own right. The Epix Gen 2 gives you up to 16 days of use in Smartwatch mode (six days with Always-On display), which is way more than what any of the best smartwatches can offer.

While it may not be up to everyone's taste, this Apple Watch Ultra 2 rival is one fantastic wearable. Its high-end features, superb design, and impressive battery life make it a worthwhile choice for any active individual. And it's now significantly more affordable than usual, so don't miss out.
