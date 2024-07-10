Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 massive pre-order deals live now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Samsung has just revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 — the slimmest and lightest Samsung foldables yet, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy — quite a powerhouse! Redesigned hinges and enhanced layers for the internal screens provide more durability and remove the creases that run through the middle of older models.
The Galaxy AI features we saw with the Galaxy S24 will be making a return, this time with enhancements for the optional S Pen with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 — Sketch to Image will allow you to quickly transform your drafted ideas into beautiful pictures.
The ProVisual Engine makes a return — it’s Samsung’s name for a camera system that provides excellent image preview, takes pristine photos, and gives you extensive tools to perfect them in post. With the large screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, you can edit your Portrait Mode shots in Portrait Studio to recreate anything from the effects of a professional photoshoot to drawn cartoons.
As usual, Samsung is celebrating the launch with the Enhanced Trade-in offers for anyone who pre-orders early! Free storage upgrade makes a return — for the pre-sale period, you get $120 off on any model you pick, which essentially brings the 512 GB version to the price of 256 GB. Gere’s a breakdown of the offers:
- Galaxy Z Fold 6 512 GB - $699.99 with trade-in, $1,899.99 w/o trade-in
- Galaxy Z Fold 6 1 TB - $819.99 with trade-in, $2,019.99 w/o trade-in
- Galaxy Z Flip 6 512 GB - $449.99 with trade-in, $1,099 w/o trade-in
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 now comes with a wider external display — a 6.3-inch screen with a 22.1:9 aspect ratio will look and feel more like a “normal smartphone”, instead of the narrow window we had before. The main screen inside is 7.6 inches, almost square at 20.9:18. Both are Dynamic AMOLED panels with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
Recommended Stories
So, which Galaxy Z is the best one to buy? Here are the Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs and Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs, so you can make your best choice!
|Galaxy Z Fold 6
|Galaxy Z Flip 6
|Size and weight
|Folded: 68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1mm
Unfolded: 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm
239g
|Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm
Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm
187g
|Display
|Main: 7.6-inch, 120Hz, 20.9:18
External: 6.3-inch, 120Hz, 22.1:9
|Main: 6.7-inch, 120Hz, 22:9
External: 3.4-inch, 60Hz
|Camera
|Main: 50MP, F1.8
Ultra-wide: 12MP, F2.2
3x telephoto: 10MP, F2.4
External selfie: 10MP, F2.2
Internal selfie: 4MP, F1.8
|Main: 50MP, F1.8
Ultra-wide: 12MP, F2.2
Selfie: 10MP, F2.2
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Storage, RAM
|256GB, 12GB
512GB, 12GB
1TB, 12GB
|256GB, 12GB
512GB, 12GB
|Battery Capacity
|4,400mAh
|4,000mAh
With the current pre-order deals, you can try out the next generation of the Samsung foldable experience at massive discounts — and you get a free storage upgrade to boot! Even if you don’t have a device to trade-in, you get that and a $100 Samsung Store credit to spend on a fancy case for that cool new foldable.
If you do have a slightly older device, Samsung’s Enhanced Trade-in program will give you slightly more money than typical — it’s easier than flipping it on the second-hand market, and ensures the device gets a proper recycling.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: