Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Z Fold 5, iPad Air (2022), Galaxy Buds FE, and more huge savings

Another weekend is upon us, and those of you who've been following our little website here for more than a couple of weeks probably know exactly what that means. Yes, our dear bargain-hunting readers, the time has come (once again) to save big on some of the best phones , tablets, smartwatches , earbuds, headphones, and speakers out there.





With Memorial Day behind us and Samsung's huge Discover Summer sale firmly in the rearview mirror as well, you might be expecting this week's collection of mobile tech deals and steals to be considerably humbler than usual. But that's only if you've forgotten all about Father's Day, which is essentially right around the corner.





Hopefully, you still have... something in your bank account to show your dad that he matters as much to you (or at least close enough) as your mom, and if you need an idea for a kick-ass gift right now, we have you covered with about two dozen of those in the following lines.

These are this week's top three deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $400 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Multiple Color Options $200 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, White Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $26 off (26%) Buy at Amazon









Granted, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has actually been available at an even lower price very recently, but the same cannot be said about Apple's previous-generation 10.9-inch iPad Air with 256GB storage, which is now as cheap as it's ever been. And then you have the always affordable noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds FE at a fairly substantial discount... when all is said and done.

Don't go away before looking at these outstanding smartphone offers too!

Motorola Moto G 5G (2024) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 1612 x 720 Pixel Resolution, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor, 50 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Single Selfie Snapper, 5,000mAh Battery with 18W Charging Support, Sage Green Color, Vegan Leather $20 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather $20 off (7%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray and Cool Blue Color Options $70 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $75 off (9%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Four Color Options $270 off (24%) Buy at Amazon



Have you already found everything you needed to start your summer on the right foot in our little headlining section above? Well, what about a budget 5G phone at a lower-than-ever price? Or perhaps an affordable foldable is exactly what your father is looking for to stay hip and connected to the latest industry trends.





We actually have two different Motorola foldables for you to consider at pretty much unbeatable discounts, as well as two ultra-affordable non-foldable Moto handsets that are perhaps not hugely marked down but only because they're extremely fresh and surprisingly well-balanced already.





How do you like them tablet bargains?

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options $60 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P12 12.7-Inch Tablet with Android 13, LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and Keyboard Included $112 off (28%) $287 99 $399 99 Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Silver Color, S Pen Included $81 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Three Color Options $45 off (6%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 8GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Space Black $55 off (6%) Pre-order at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition, Device Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Free Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series 4K UHD TV with My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Membership Gift $999 99 Pre-order at BestBuy





Android tablets This writer personally loves budgetlike the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ and Lenovo Tab P12, and when the opportunity arises to get an affordable slate alongside a stylus and keyboard at a special price, saying no almost doesn't feel like an option.









The Surface Pro 9 is also worth taking into consideration at a huge $300 discount, especially since we're dealing with a "clearance" sale there, which means that the device could go out of stock for good at Best Buy any day now... after already disappearing from Microsoft's official US e-store.

Our top smartwatch offers are all about quality rather than quantity

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Two Color Options $250 off (56%) $199 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Forerunner 945 Premium GPS Running/Triathlon Smartwatch with Music, 1.2-Inch Sunlight-Visible Display with 240 x 240 Pixel Resolution, Up to 2 Weeks of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Garmin Coach, VO2 Max, Full-Color Mapping, ClimbPro, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Pulse Ox Sensor, Advanced Sleep Tracking, Women's Health Tracking, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Bezel, Gorilla Glass 3 DX Lens, Black Silicone Strap $210 off (42%) Buy at Amazon





Although the smartwatch market is pretty crowded and competitive in this day and age, we've only managed to find two deals good enough to be included in our roundup this week. Of course, that might be because Best Buy's $250 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discount is simply too bonkers to be matched or rivaled by anything else on the market today.





That includes Amazon's latest Garmin Forerunner 945 promotion, which is also pretty good but just not as great as the other deal in this category today. Unless you're serious about your running and triathlon training, in which case Garmin is always a better option than Samsung.

These amazing wireless audio deals and steals may not last long!

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, IPX7 Water Resistance, Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $85 off (37%) Buy at Amazon Beats Solo 4 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Personalized Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Custom Acoustic Architecture, Lossless Audio, UltraPlush Ear Cushions, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Charging, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options $50 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Sonos Move 2 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Amazon Alexa Support, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Touch Controls, IP56 Water and Dust Resistance, Built-in Handle,Two Angled Tweeters, One Midwoofer, Three Class-D Digital Amplifiers, Far-Field Microphone Array, Adjustable EQ, Black Color $113 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





Bluetooth speaker that delivers pretty much unrivaled sound to end your week on a high note. We've got another great pair of wireless earbuds equipped with top-notch active noise cancellation, some recently released over-ear headphones with a middling list of features that still includes super-premium spatial audio support, and a portablethat delivers pretty much unrivaled sound to end your week on a high note.



