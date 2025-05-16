Weekly deals roundup: Save big on the Galaxy S25 Edge, Razr Ultra (2025), Tab S10 Plus, and more!
Samsung's new ultra-thin flagship, Motorola's top 2025 foldable, and a phenomenal high-end Android tablet are just some of the best products on sale this week.
Summer is not here yet, but competition in the US smartphone market is sure heating up already with the recent arrivals of Samsung's thinnest ever flagship and a surprisingly expansive new lineup of Motorola Razr foldables.
If you need help quickly finding the best deals on the just-released Galaxy S25 Edge and Razr Ultra (2025), you can count on our latest week-ending collection of the top mobile tech bargains out there to include exactly what you're looking for, as well as many other special offers on many other new and old phones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds. Without further ado, I give you...
This week's top three deals and steals
By no means cheap, the super-slim S25 Edge is remarkably available right off the bat at a cool $120 discount in a 512GB storage variant with an extra $50 Amazon gift card also included. That brings your total savings up to a hefty 170 bucks, making the fourth member of Samsung's ultra-high-end Galaxy S25 family... a little friendlier to the masses.
The same goes for the hot new Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) in a top-of-the-line 1TB storage configuration, which is still not what you'd call conventionally affordable at $1,300, nonetheless eclipsing the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 in terms of value for money with two huge screens, an elite processor, a massive battery, and an impressive 16GB RAM count.
Tablet buyers, meanwhile, should first and foremost consider the jumbo-sized 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10+ powerhouse, especially if they view things like a razor-thin profile and built-in S Pen as key factors in their decision-making.
More great phones at amazing prices!
If you're on a tight budget, I'm afraid I haven't been able to find many good deals for you this week. Of course, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is pretty affordable at a huge 50 percent discount, and the OnePlus 13R is not very expensive either, especially considering its outstanding spec sheet and gorgeous design.
The Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S24, yes, S24 Ultra, meanwhile, are without a doubt among the best Android phones you can buy right now, with the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) looking like a phenomenal alternative to the aforementioned Razr Ultra (2025) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 for slightly more cash-strapped foldable fans.
Although a bunch of our previous weekly deals roundups have included significantly larger collections of discounted smartphones, this smaller-than-usual group clearly puts quality over quantity, which should satisfy plenty of our bargain-hunting readers today as well.
Who wants a massively discounted tablet?
Who doesn't, right? I know I want one to take with me to the pool this summer, but I'll be honest with you, I'm having a hard time deciding between the smaller Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 and the costlier Lenovo Idea Tab Pro. Naturally, it's better to have more than one great option than none at all, and the OnePlus Pad 2 at $100 off its list price (with an extra stylus thrown in) is yet another super-attractive tablet to consider today.
And then you've got Apple's new 13-inch iPad Air with M3 power and the M4-based iPad Pro 13 (2024) at sweet discounts of $70 and $200 of their own, although I'm not personally sure their overall value proposition is superior to some of the best Android tablets mentioned above (Galaxy Tab S10 Plus included).
We've got ultra-affordable smartwatches too
The Galaxy Watch Fan Edition is quite possibly the textbook definition of an "ultra-affordable" product (especially at a $50 discount), but if you don't want to make any compromises, the Galaxy Watch 7 is pretty great for Samsung fans and Android smartphone users in general at a heftier $70 under its regular starting price.
$70 is coincidentally also what you can save on the hugely popular Apple Watch Series 10 and (select) Pixel Watch 3 models, which makes this choice pretty much as difficult as the ones above (in a similarly good way). If you ask me, the Galaxy Watch FE is simply irresistible, but that's only because I don't insist on always owning the greatest smartwatch money can buy and like to focus on the quality/price ratio as well.
These deeply discounted earbuds sure look familiar
And no, I don't just mean we've seen these products before. Instead, we've actually seen all three of them sell at these exact same prices... just last week.
Does that make these deals undesirable? Certainly not, especially as far as the recently released Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are concerned. The older and... totally different Beats Studio Buds+ have never been cheaper than right now, mind you, while the Galaxy Buds FE go great with the Galaxy Watch FE as unsung budget-friendly heroes of their respective markets.
