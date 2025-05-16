Weekly deals roundup: Save big on the Galaxy S25 Edge, Razr Ultra (2025), Tab S10 Plus, and more!

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Summer is not here yet, but competition in the US smartphone market is sure heating up already with the recent arrivals of Samsung's thinnest ever flagship and a surprisingly expansive new lineup of Motorola Razr foldables.

If you need help quickly finding the best deals on the just-released Galaxy S25 Edge and Razr Ultra (2025), you can count on our latest week-ending collection of the top mobile tech bargains out there to include exactly what you're looking for, as well as many other special offers on many other new and old phones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds. Without further ado, I give you...

This week's top three deals and steals

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$1299 99
$1499 99
$200 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options
Buy at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

$170 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Three Color Options, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+

$203 off (20%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

By no means cheap, the super-slim S25 Edge is remarkably available right off the bat at a cool $120 discount in a 512GB storage variant with an extra $50 Amazon gift card also included. That brings your total savings up to a hefty 170 bucks, making the fourth member of Samsung's ultra-high-end Galaxy S25 family... a little friendlier to the masses.

The same goes for the hot new Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) in a top-of-the-line 1TB storage configuration, which is still not what you'd call conventionally affordable at $1,300, nonetheless eclipsing the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 in terms of value for money with two huge screens, an elite processor, a massive battery, and an impressive 16GB RAM count.

Tablet buyers, meanwhile, should first and foremost consider the jumbo-sized 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10+ powerhouse, especially if they view things like a razor-thin profile and built-in S Pen as key factors in their decision-making.

More great phones at amazing prices!

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

$399 99
$799 99
$400 off (50%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color
Buy at Motorola

OnePlus 13R

$39 off (6%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Astral Trail Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25

$82 off (10%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Silver Shadow Color, US Version
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$137 off (14%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Silver Shadow Color, US Version
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

$897
$1299 99
$403 off (31%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 15, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Two Color Options, US Version
Buy at Walmart

If you're on a tight budget, I'm afraid I haven't been able to find many good deals for you this week. Of course, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is pretty affordable at a huge 50 percent discount, and the OnePlus 13R is not very expensive either, especially considering its outstanding spec sheet and gorgeous design.

The Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S24, yes, S24 Ultra, meanwhile, are without a doubt among the best Android phones you can buy right now, with the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) looking like a phenomenal alternative to the aforementioned Razr Ultra (2025) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 for slightly more cash-strapped foldable fans. 

Although a bunch of our previous weekly deals roundups have included significantly larger collections of discounted smartphones, this smaller-than-usual group clearly puts quality over quantity, which should satisfy plenty of our bargain-hunting readers today as well.

Who wants a massively discounted tablet?

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$296 99
$389 99
$93 off (24%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included, TABLETSAVE E-Coupon Required
Buy at Lenovo

OnePlus Pad 2

$449 99
$549 99
$100 off (18%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, HELLOMAY Promo Code Required, Free OnePlus Stylo 2 Included
Buy at OnePlus

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

$469 99
$549 99
$80 off (15%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color
Buy at Lenovo

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025)

$70 off (9%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Purple Color
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024)

$200 off (15%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Space Black Color
Buy at Amazon

Who doesn't, right? I know I want one to take with me to the pool this summer, but I'll be honest with you, I'm having a hard time deciding between the smaller Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 and the costlier Lenovo Idea Tab Pro. Naturally, it's better to have more than one great option than none at all, and the OnePlus Pad 2 at $100 off its list price (with an extra stylus thrown in) is yet another super-attractive tablet to consider today.

And then you've got Apple's new 13-inch iPad Air with M3 power and the M4-based iPad Pro 13 (2024) at sweet discounts of $70 and $200 of their own, although I'm not personally sure their overall value proposition is superior to some of the best Android tablets mentioned above (Galaxy Tab S10 Plus included).

We've got ultra-affordable smartwatches too

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$50 off (25%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$71 off (24%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$70 off (18%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm)

$70 off (16%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Polished Silver Aluminum Case, Rose Quartz Band
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch Fan Edition is quite possibly the textbook definition of an "ultra-affordable" product (especially at a $50 discount), but if you don't want to make any compromises, the Galaxy Watch 7 is pretty great for Samsung fans and Android smartphone users in general at a heftier $70 under its regular starting price.

$70 is coincidentally also what you can save on the hugely popular Apple Watch Series 10 and (select) Pixel Watch 3 models, which makes this choice pretty much as difficult as the ones above (in a similarly good way). If you ask me, the Galaxy Watch FE is simply irresistible, but that's only because I don't insist on always owning the greatest smartwatch money can buy and like to focus on the quality/price ratio as well.

These deeply discounted earbuds sure look familiar

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

$35 off (35%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds+

$70 off (41%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

$50 off (20%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

And no, I don't just mean we've seen these products before. Instead, we've actually seen all three of them sell at these exact same prices... just last week

Does that make these deals undesirable? Certainly not, especially as far as the recently released Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are concerned. The older and... totally different Beats Studio Buds+ have never been cheaper than right now, mind you, while the Galaxy Buds FE go great with the Galaxy Watch FE as unsung budget-friendly heroes of their respective markets.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
