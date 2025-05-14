The blazing fast Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is getting more and more affordable
One of the best gaming tablets in the US is available at a lower-than-ever price.
If yesterday's OnePlus Pad 2 Pro launch made you sad that such an incredibly potent and affordable Android tablet is unlikely to ever reach the US, perhaps the latest and greatest Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 deal will manage to turn that frown upside down today.
This is not as large or as powerful as that hot new 13.2-inch OnePlus giant, but its 8.8-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor are certainly advanced enough for a lower-than-ever price of $469.99.
Released stateside back in January at $499.99, the gaming-friendly third-gen Legion Tab actually jumped in price a couple of months later before dropping from $549.99 to $489.99 a little over a month ago. Now you can save an extra 20 bucks on Lenovo's official US website without meeting any special requirements whatsoever, which may not sound like much but it does make an already amazing value proposition even better.
At 470 bucks, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space is incredibly cheaper than Samsung's just-released Galaxy Tab S10 FE in an entry-level configuration pairing a comparatively modest 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room with an unremarkable 8GB memory count.
Granted, that thing does come with quite a bit of additional screen real estate and a built-in S Pen, but then again, the Legion Tab Gen 3's smaller panel rocks a higher resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, and even more impressively, 165Hz refresh rate support.
That silky smooth display and the Elite Gaming-capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC make this remarkably affordable bad boy an absolute mobile gaming monster, and before you even go there, let me highlight that an "advanced" cooling system is also in place to avoid overheating. Oh, and have I mentioned the "super linear" speakers that promise to immerse you in your gaming experience so deep that someone will need to pinch you to make you aware of your actual surroundings again?
Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but this is still without a doubt one of the best tablets (for gaming, web browsing, or Netflix binge-watching) you can currently get for under five Benjamins.
