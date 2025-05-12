The Galaxy S25 Edge is live: only 5.8 mm thick, but packing a 200 MP camera and a 4,000 mAh battery
The iPhone 17 Air rival is first on the scene – and it packs cool tech!
The world welcomes the Galaxy S25 Edge: Samsung's latest flagship smartphone and the first that is super-thin: just 5.8 mm! For reference, the Galaxy S25 is 7.2 mm and the iPhone 16 is 7.8 mm.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is Samsung's secret weapon for 2025: for this year, Apple is also expected to release a super slim phone, allegedly the iPhone 17 Air.
While other companies are currently obsessed with cramming as much battery capacity as possible, Samsung and Apple will try to set up a new trend for wasp-waisted devices. Only time will tell if the two giants are correct and people are interested in phones that are (almost) paper-thin.
Bold statement! So, without further ado, let's dive deeper and check out the brand-new Galaxy S25 Edge in detail.
While the Galaxy S25 Edge is quite capable and powerful, we've got to be honest here: it's first and foremost a looker. This phone is for those who value slim gadgets above all… but don't assume the Galaxy S25 Edge is more pocketable than a regular smartphone just because it's thinner.
Despite being super thin and light at 163 grams, the Galaxy S25 Edge chassis is described by Samsung as a "remarkable feat of engineering". The updated frame combines style and practicality, keeping the Galaxy S series' signature look.
Its sleek design also brings impressive durability. The smooth curves and strong titanium frame help protect it during daily use. The front screen uses the new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, which is said to provide both bright visuals and tough protection.
Those who are after the exceptional anti-reflective coating of the Galaxy S25 Ultra (and the Galaxy S24 Ultra), should know that the Galaxy S25 Edge does not offer it natively, but one could buy an accessory film protector to get a cool anti-reflective display.
It's 2025 and we're used to three (or four) cameras on a flagship's back, but the Galaxy S25 Edge offers just two snappers:
The main camera is utilizing the large 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor that is also found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra (and S24 Ultra), but with a slightly different lens (optical image stabilization, f/1.7 aperture for a better light intake, 2x optical quality zoom). The end result should be very similar to that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but you should check out our in-house in-depth camera testing once they're live, so don't forget to come back.
The camera also includes the ProVisual Engine from the Galaxy S25, helping capture sharp textures and natural skin tones. Galaxy AI tools like Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist are included too, giving users strong editing features.
Sadly, there isn't a native telephoto unit on the back. As much as I like ultra-wide, I (personally) tend to capture more zoom shots. The 200 MP main camera should provide some cropping-in capabilities, but nothing compares to a dedicated telephoto unit. That being said, the new S25 Edge should deliver better shots than the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 model.
The selfie camera on the new phone is a 12 MP one, which is standard these days.
Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Edge packs the top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (optimized for Galaxy and fine-tuned by Qualcomm), which really makes this slim beauty shine when it comes to performance and serious tasks (or gaming, although this is not a gaming-oriented device). The chipset is the same one as the one used across the rest Galaxy S25 models. It supports on-device AI features, which is great as you won't rely on server-based AI that much.
In line with the Galaxy S series' high standards, the S25 Edge also offers upgraded AI-based image processing with ProScaler. This feature boosts image scaling quality by up to 40% compared to the Galaxy S24 series, depending on screen resolution settings. It also includes Samsung's custom mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe), which helps deliver sharp, detailed visuals with improved clarity and color accuracy.
The 6.7-inch curved dynamic AMOLED display offers a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate (adjustable from 1~120Hz). This is on par with the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 model, so you're not getting anything extra here.
There's also the Vision Booster feature that automatically adjusts the screen's contrast and colors based on lighting conditions. In bright environments like direct sunlight, it enhances visibility by improving screen clarity and reducing glare, so the display stays vivid and easy to see. Adaptive Color Tone, on the other hand, changes the screen's color temperature depending on the time of day and surrounding light. This helps reduce eye strain by making the display warmer at night and cooler during the day, creating a more comfortable viewing experience.
The IP68 rate should protect the phone against dust and water, but I don't recommend taking it to scuba diving.
The Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a 3,900 mAh capacity battery. That's less than half of the battery capacity of the monstrous (yet elegant) Honor Power, which was recently unveiled with an 8,000 mAh cell on board.
The phone has a large and bright display (which means it needs serious power to keep the lights on), but the chipset is optimized to restrain from draining too much power. Is the Galaxy S25 Edge an "all day phone"? Yes, depending on how much (and how) you're using it. Just don't expect miracles out of it.
There's 25W charging speeds available, which I personally find disappointing – 45W speeds should be far better (that's what the S25 Ultra offers). Of course, the S25 Edge model supports wireless charging.
As you can guess, the Galaxy S25 Edge is built with Galaxy AI deeply integrated throughout the device, offering smarter, more natural experiences that adapt to each user's needs. It provides personalized and context-aware features, with on-device processing to help keep personal data safe through Samsung Knox Vault.
Like the rest of the S25 series, it includes AI tools that work across apps, making daily tasks easier and more intuitive. Features like Now Brief and Now Bar also support third-party apps, offering reminders and help during everyday activities like commuting or dining.
Should owners stick to the Galaxy S25 Edge, they'll enjoy seven years of Android upgrades and seven years of security updates. This is good news.
The Galaxy S25 Edge comes in the following colors:
Fancy color names for a fancy device.
The price is not that fancy, though, unless you happen to be attracted to expensive handsets:
Pre-orders start today in major stores and on Samsung.com. Fully available on the 30th of May. The phone will be available in many countries, though not all.
Galaxy S25 Edge is more than a slim smartphone. The superior engineering that brought this revolutionary smartphone to life illustrates a commitment to overcoming barriers that helps Galaxy deliver truly unexpected premium experiences for people around the world. [The Galaxy] S25 Edge not only marks a breakthrough for its category, but it also accelerates important innovation across the mobile industry.

– TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics in a press release, May 2025
– TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics in a press release, May 2025
