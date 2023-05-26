Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S23 Ultra, Apple Watches, and Lenovo tablets in the spotlight
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Quick show of hands - who's looking forward to the long Memorial Day weekend ahead of us right now? That's a lot of hands behind a lot of computer keyboards and smartphone screens... or so we imagine, and for anyone currently looking for a nice way to kickstart this year's (otherwise solemn) celebrations of this very special holiday, we have a pretty spectacular roster of new deals on everything from smartphones to tablets and wearable devices.
Just like in recent weeks, today's list brings together a number of killer promotions we've told you all about since the week began and a few completely new (or renewed) offers from major US retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Of course, it's a little late to put an order in and realistically expect it to be fulfilled by Memorial Day, but no matter how long you'll be kept waiting for deliveries of these deeply discounted products, you'll definitely get them in time to celebrate the beginning of summer in style. Without further ado, we give you:
The top 3 deals of the week
Featured in this top category of our weekly deals roundup a couple of weeks ago but totally absent from our long list of bargains last week, probably the best Android phone money can buy in 2023 is back with a bang today... and more affordable than ever before with no strings attached whatsoever.
The Apple Watch Series 7 is also cheaper than ever in a jumbo-sized variant with standalone cellular connectivity... and an extremely similar design and list of capabilities as the newer and much pricier Apple Watch Series 8.
Then you have a relatively new contender for the title of best budget tablet in the world which costs, you guessed it, less than ever after an instant discount and the use of a special e-coupon code at checkout. Is the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 as powerful as Apple's humblest 2022-released iPad? Definitely not. But it is significantly cheaper, and it does offer plenty of bang for your buck roughly two hundred bucks.
Other extraordinary smartphone offers to consider
If you thought there was nothing extraordinary about the Galaxy S23 Plus, which is a decent high-end phone awkwardly squeezed between the vastly superior S23 Ultra and the compact and affordable "vanilla" S23, you may want to reconsider your stance after this hot new Best Buy discount with no obligatory carrier activation.
Or you can choose to spend considerably less on the distinctive Xperia 1 III... or even less on a Samsung or Motorola mid-ranger with a surprisingly great screen, large battery, and not-too-shabby camera capabilities. Finally, Android power users wanting to spend less than a small fortune on a 2023 high-end model right now can consider the OnePlus 11, which has obviously been cheaper than $699 before but not with a premium pair of noise-cancelling Buds Pro 2 included.
These are the greatest tablet deals available today
As always, we've gathered an eclectic lineup of devices here running Android, Windows, and iPadOS for folks on all sorts of budgets, from under $100 to more than $1,000.
We're not going to lie to you, that iPad (2022) discount is not exactly special, but the product itself is pretty good and the quality/price ratio not bad. Of course, the Surface Pro 9 and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are much more sophisticated, versatile, and productive, while the third-gen Lenovo Smart Tab M8 is amazingly capable of pulling double duty as a (modest) Android slate and a Google Assistant-powered smart display at a simply unbeatable price.
Excellent smartwatch diversity for all bargain hunters out there
Are you an outdoor enthusiast and/or serious endurance athlete in the market for something... not that expensive that can keep up with your tumultuous lifestyle? Do you want a robust and feature-packed smartwatch that's somehow also pretty stylish to pair with your Android handset? Have you recently watched Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's "Air" movie and happen to be on a super-tight budget?
Four of the best smartwatches around are on sale at some of their lowest ever prices, and no matter which of the above questions you've answered affirmatively, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have you covered.
And a couple of affordable earbuds to end things on a high note
Who said noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds need to cost an arm and a leg? Definitely not Sony, and if you're okay settling for an older member of the Galaxy Buds family with a... decidedly unconventional design, that's clearly not true for Samsung either, at least at the time of this writing.
The Buds Live and LinkBuds S, mind you, are on sale at their deepest discounts in a single (eye-catching) hue each, so you may have to hurry and take advantage of these Memorial Day promotions quickly or else you'll be left empty-handed... or rather empty-eared.
Things that are NOT allowed: