Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S23 Ultra, Apple Watches, and Lenovo tablets in the spotlight

Quick show of hands - who's looking forward to the long Memorial Day weekend ahead of us right now?





Just like in recent weeks , today's list brings together a number of killer promotions we've told you all about since the week began and a few completely new (or renewed) offers from major US retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.





Of course, it's a little late to put an order in and realistically expect it to be fulfilled by Memorial Day, but no matter how long you'll be kept waiting for deliveries of these deeply discounted products, you'll definitely get them in time to celebrate the beginning of summer in style. Without further ado, we give you:

The top 3 deals of the week

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, No Carrier Activation Required $225 off (19%) $974 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Dual-Core Apple S7 Processor, Always-on Retina Display, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Third-gen Optical Heart Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, Compass, Emergency SOS, Sleep Tracking, WR50 Water Resistance, IPX6 Dust Resistance, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Two Colors $250 off (47%) $279 $529 Buy at Walmart Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) Android 12L, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 11.5-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,700mAh Battery, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, Storm Grey Color, SAVE10TABLETS Coupon Code Required $83 off (29%) $206 99 $289 99 Buy at Lenovo









The Apple Watch Series 7 is also cheaper than ever in a jumbo-sized variant with standalone cellular connectivity... and an extremely similar design and list of capabilities as the newer and pricier Apple Watch Series 8.





Then you have a relatively new contender for the title of best budget tablet in the world which costs, you guessed it, less than ever after an instant discount and the use of a special e-coupon code at checkout. Is the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 as powerful as Apple's humblest 2022-released iPad? Definitely not. But it is significantly cheaper, and it does offer plenty of bang for your buck roughly two hundred bucks.

Other extraordinary smartphone offers to consider

Samsung Galaxy S23+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, No Carrier Activation Required $175 off (18%) $824 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony Xperia 1 III 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.5-Inch OLED Display with 3840 x 1644 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 13, 12 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,500mAh Battery with 30W Charging Support, Black $651 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Awesome Black Color $75 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 930 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Mineral Black and Bright White Colors $20 off (7%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Titan Black Color, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Included Gift $699 Buy at OnePlus





If you thought there was nothing extraordinary about the Galaxy S23 Plus , which is a decent high-end phone awkwardly squeezed between the vastly superior S23 Ultra and the compact and affordable "vanilla" S23, you may want to reconsider your stance after this hot new Best Buy discount with no obligatory carrier activation.





Or you can choose to spend considerably less on the distinctive Or you can choose to spend considerably less on the distinctive Xperia 1 III ... or even less on a Samsung or Motorola mid-ranger with a surprisingly great screen, large battery, and not-too-shabby camera capabilities. Finally, Android power users wanting to spend less than a small fortune on a 2023 high-end model right now can consider the OnePlus 11 , which has obviously been cheaper than $699 before but not with a premium pair of noise-cancelling Buds Pro 2 included.

These are the greatest tablet deals available today

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 Gen 3 8-Inch Android Tablet with Charging Station Included, Hands-Free Google Assistant Support, IPS Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, 5MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Iron Grey Color, SAVE10TABLETS Coupon Code Required $68 off (49%) $71 99 $139 99 Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options $50 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, Intel Core i5, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C 4.0 Ports, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Graphite Color, Pro Signature Keyboard Included $280 off (22%) $999 99 $1279 98 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Camera System, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $200 off (14%) $1199 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy





As always, we've gathered an eclectic lineup of devices here running Android, Windows, and iPadOS for folks on all sorts of budgets, from under $100 to more than $1,000.





We're not going to lie to you, that iPad (2022) discount is not exactly special, but the product itself is pretty good and the quality/price ratio not bad. Of course, the Surface Pro 9 and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are much more sophisticated, versatile, and productive, while the third-gen Lenovo Smart Tab M8 is amazingly capable of pulling double duty as a (modest) Android slate and a Google Assistant-powered smart display at a simply unbeatable price.

Excellent smartwatch diversity for all bargain hunters out there

Garmin Fenix 7 Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with GPS, Standard Edition, 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Metal Rear Cover, Stainless Steel Bezel, Gorilla Glass Lens, Silicone Strap, 1.3-Inch Color Display with 260 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Up to 18 Days of Battery Life, PacePro Technology, ClimbPro, Multi-GNSS Support, Multicontinent Topo Maps, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy Monitoring $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Steel Rear Cover, Stainless Steel Bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass Lens, 1.3-Inch Always-on AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, 10 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, Sleep Tracking, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, PacePro Technology, ClimbPro, Multi-Continent Topo Maps, Black $200 off (22%) $699 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 45mm Case, Titanium Body, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Coaching, 590mAh Battery, Black and Gray Colors $70 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Nike SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular, 44mm Aluminum Case, Nike Sport Band, Swimproof Design, Dual-Core Apple S5 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Second-generation Optical Heart Sensor, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life $110 off (37%) $189 $299 Buy at Walmart





Are you an outdoor enthusiast and/or serious endurance athlete in the market for something... not that expensive that can keep up with your tumultuous lifestyle? Do you want a robust and feature-packed smartwatch that's somehow also pretty stylish to pair with your Android handset? Have you recently watched Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's "Air" movie and happen to be on a super-tight budget?





Four of the best smartwatches around are on sale at some of their lowest ever prices, and no matter which of the above questions you've answered affirmatively, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have you covered.

And a couple of affordable earbuds to end things on a high note

Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, Adaptive Sound Control, IPX4 Water Resistance, Integrated V1 Processor, Multipoint Connection, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 20 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Desert Sand Color $70 off (35%) $129 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, 12mm AKG-Tuned Speaker, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Blue Color $60 off (40%) $89 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy





Who said noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds need to cost an arm and a leg? Definitely not Sony, and if you're okay settling for an older member of the Galaxy Buds family with a... decidedly unconventional design, that's clearly not true for Samsung either, at least at the time of this writing.





The Buds Live and LinkBuds S, mind you, are on sale at their deepest discounts in a single (eye-catching) hue each, so you may have to hurry and take advantage of these Memorial Day promotions quickly or else you'll be left empty-handed... or rather empty-eared.