The recently released Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) mid-ranger is on sale at a huge discount





Yes, you can get exactly that on Lenovo's official US website right now, and all you need to do is add the company's Tab P11 (Gen 2) to your cart in a 64GB storage configuration and enter the "SAVE10TABLETS" e-coupon code in a specially designated box before completing your order.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) Android 12L, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 11.5-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,700mAh Battery, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, Storm Grey Color $83 off (29%) $206 99 $289 99





Normally priced at $289.99 and discounted to $259.98 shortly after its recent US commercial debut, the jumbo-sized mid-ranger can now be yours for as little as $206.99 if you remember to follow the aforementioned steps.





That makes this thing very clearly one of the best budget tablets available today, although you'll obviously have to make a few important compromises at a little over two Benjamins. We're talking first and foremost about an underwhelming 4GB RAM count by 2023 standards, and of course, the MediaTek Helio G99 processor under the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11's hood is not exactly a screamer either.





But the large IPS touchscreen comes with a respectable resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and 400 nits of brightness, as well as state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh rate technology, and the razor-thin slate somehow manages to pack a big enough battery for up to 10 hours of uninterrupted video playback time.





A quad speaker system boosted by Dolby Atmos further contributes to an absolutely remarkable content consumption experience (at least for that deeply discounted price), and although the Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 runs Android 12L out the box rather than Android 13, its manufacturer promises to cover you for three years as far as security updates are concerned and deliver two OS promotions as well.





For an extra touch of productivity, the low-cost 11.5-incher can be paired with a keyboard and pen, but of course, you'll have to purchase those separately.