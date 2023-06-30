Weekly deals roundup: Let the Prime Day games begin with Razr+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and more promos
Yes, ladies and gents, the time has come to kick off your Prime Day 2023 shopping spree! Wait, that can't be right, Amazon's top summer sales event is not scheduled to start until July 11, i.e. nearly two weeks down the road at the time of this writing...
While that's obviously technically true, the e-commerce giant has already turned on the discount facet, letting Prime members save big on a bunch of its in-house gadgets (and more) without having to wait any longer.
Because Best Buy couldn't just stand idly by and watch its arch-rival monopolize the attention of bargain hunters, the retailer's 4th of July promotions are also here to provide competition and a lot of diversity for buyers of many of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds around.
Check out the top 3 mobile tech deals available today!
Yes, the Motorola Razr Plus is fresh as pie and already marked down by a pretty substantial 150 bucks from a fairly reasonable list price of $999.99... with a catch. Not only do you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this outstanding special offer, but you also have to request an invite and, well, actually receive one.
That system kind of defeats our purpose here, although $150 for a hot new foldable phone with a massive cover screen definitely looks like a discount worth waiting for. If you don't agree or simply want to purchase a larger device with a non-foldable display and state-of-the-art specifications right now, Best Buy's latest limited-time Surface Pro 9 and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deals are certainly worth considering and comparing.
Your choice between the two jumbo-sized powerhouses will probably come down to whether you care more about Windows productivity or things like storage space and memory, but either way, you're looking at saving a lot of money at Best Buy with or without the retailer's special Prime-rivaling membership.
Great phones, awesome discounts, no waiting
Unwilling to wait for either Prime Day or Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch? Probably the best foldable device money can buy right now is still reduced by a massive 450 bucks (with no Prime subscription required or other strings attached), and with it the best Android phone (period) is also discounted by an unusually high $230 in a 512GB storage variant (sans special conditions, memberships, or any reason to wait).
If you still can't afford either the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the first-of-a-kind Lenovo ThinkPhone (by Motorola), upper mid-range Google Pixel 7a, and high-end (ish) OnePlus 10T are all considerably cheaper, delivering excellent value for your money that's unlikely to be beaten (by much) anytime soon.
Granted, the Pixel 7a isn't exactly deeply discounted, but at least you can save actual money on the actual phone (in an eye-catching paint job) without having to get any other product with it or settle for a gift card offer.
Even more tablets available at bargain prices
The Surface Pro 9 and Tab S8 Ultra detailed above are, let's face it, still pretty expensive, which is where this awesome trio comes in, offering you a tough choice between Windows, Android, and... modified Android at prices ranging from reasonable to insanely low.
Only one of these three great deals hinges entirely on an Amazon Prime subscription, although if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can maximize your Surface Go 3 savings and get Microsoft's most compact Windows productivity machine at a lower-than-ever price in a 128GB variant.
These are your top smartwatch offers
Can you think of two smartwatches more different than the rugged Apple Watch Ultra and the decidedly humble Garmin Forerunner 45... battery life champion? We sure cannot, but we can totally understand why different people would be attracted by these two wearable devices at these wildly different yet similarly reduced prices.
Unfortunately, a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership is obligatory to save a cool 70 bucks on one of the best smartwatches you can currently pair with an iPhone, while the basic Forerunner 45 comes with built-in GPS and a decent health monitoring arsenal, as well as no strings attached at a decent discount of its own.
True wireless earbuds and more on the cheap
We know, we know, you all love Apple's AirPods, as evidenced by every single global quarterly earbuds sales report of the last few years. But if you'll allow yourself to consider even for a second a Sony or Amazon-made alternative, you might end your summer with your bank account still intact while not having to make such a huge compromise in terms of your music listening experience.
The LinkBuds S in particular can be a very solid noise-cancelling choice, while the third-gen Echo Buds are... simply too cheap to be ignored. And then you have the second-gen Echo Auto, which of course doesn't fall into the earbuds (or, technically, even the smart speaker) category, scoring however a Prime-exclusive discount that's also not be disregarded or snubbed by professional bargain hunters.
