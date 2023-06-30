Weekly deals roundup: Let the Prime Day games begin with Razr+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and more promos





While that's obviously technically true, the e-commerce giant has already turned on the discount facet, letting Prime members save big on a bunch of its in-house gadgets (and more) without having to wait any longer.





a lot of diversity for buyers of many of the best phones, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds around.

Check out the top 3 mobile tech deals available today!

Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Primary Foldable AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch Secondary External AMOLED Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black, Amazon Prime Membership and Invitation Required $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite Color, Device Only (Latest Model) $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included, Extra $50 Discount Available for My Best Buy Plus and Total Members $300 off (21%) $1099 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy





Yes, the Motorola Razr Plus is fresh as pie and already marked down by a pretty substantial 150 bucks from a fairly reasonable list price of $999.99... with a catch. Not only do you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this outstanding special offer, but you also have to request an invite and, well, actually receive one.





That system kind of defeats our purpose here, although $150 for a hot new foldable phone with a massive cover screen definitely looks like a discount worth waiting for. If you don't agree or simply want to purchase a larger device with a non-foldable display and state-of-the-art specifications right now, Best Buy's latest limited-time Surface Pro 9 and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deals are certainly worth considering and comparing.





Your choice between the two jumbo-sized powerhouses will probably come down to whether you care more about Windows productivity or things like storage space and memory, but either way, you're looking at saving a lot of money at Best Buy with or without the retailer's special Prime-rivaling membership.

Great phones, awesome discounts, no waiting

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Selfie Shooter, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, S Pen Compatible, Multiple Color Options $450 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Lavender Color, S Pen Included $230 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Motorola ThinkPhone 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Grey Color, THINKPHONEDEAL Coupon Code Required $130 off (19%) $569 99 $699 99 Buy at Lenovo Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Sea Color $20 off (4%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 4,800mAh Battery with 125W Charging Support, Moonstone Black and Jade Green Color Options, Free Bumper Case or 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector Included $220 off (34%) Gift $429 $649 Buy at OnePlus





Unwilling to wait for either Prime Day or Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch? Probably the best foldable device money can buy right now is still reduced by a massive 450 bucks (with no Prime subscription required or other strings attached), and with it the best Android phone (period) is also discounted by an unusually high $230 in a 512GB storage variant (sans special conditions, memberships, or any reason to wait).





If you still can't afford either the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the first-of-a-kind Lenovo ThinkPhone (by Motorola), upper mid-range Google Pixel 7a, and high-end (ish) OnePlus 10T are all considerably cheaper, delivering excellent value for your money that's unlikely to be beaten (by much) anytime soon.





Granted, the Pixel 7a isn't exactly deeply discounted, but at least you can save actual money on the actual phone (in an eye-catching paint job) without having to get any other product with it or settle for a gift card offer.

Even more tablets available at bargain prices

Microsoft Surface Go 3 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Dual-Core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y Processor, 10.5-Inch PixelSense Touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Hours of Battery Life, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 8MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, USB-C Port, MicroSDXC Card Reader, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Matte Black Color, Device Only, Extra $23.01 Discount Available with My Best Buy Plus or Total Membership $98 off (18%) $452 $549 99 Buy at BestBuy Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) Latest Model, 64GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing and 2MP Front-Facing Cameras, Black, Amazon Prime Membership Required $100 off (53%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G90T Processor, 11-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Built-in Stainless Steel Kickstand, 8MP Rear Camera, 8MP Front Camera, Four JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 7,500mAh Battery with 20W Charging Capabilities, Storm Grey Color $90 off (28%) $229 99 $319 99 Buy at BestBuy





The Surface Pro 9 and Tab S8 Ultra detailed above are, let's face it, still pretty expensive, which is where this awesome trio comes in, offering you a tough choice between Windows, Android, and... modified Android at prices ranging from reasonable to insanely low.





Only one of these three great deals hinges entirely on an Amazon Prime subscription, although if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can maximize your Surface Go 3 savings and get Microsoft's most compact Windows productivity machine at a lower-than-ever price in a 128GB variant.

These are your top smartwatch offers

Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Multiple Color Options, Always-on Retina Display with up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Sapphire Front Crystal with Display Edge Protection, IP6X Dust Resistant, Customizable Action Button, Water Resistant up to 100 Meters, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Emergency SOS, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, My Best Buy Plus or Total Membership Required $70 off (9%) $729 $799 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Watch with Free Garmin Coach Adaptive Training Plans, 1.04-Inch Sunlight-Visible Display with 208 x 208 Pixel Resolution, 5ATM Water Resistance, Wrist-Based Heart Rate Sensor, Body Battery Energy Monitor, All-Day Stress Tracking, Sleep Tracking, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Black $57 off (34%) Buy at Amazon





Can you think of two smartwatches more different than the rugged Apple Watch Ultra and the decidedly humble Garmin Forerunner 45... battery life champion? We sure cannot, but we can totally understand why different people would be attracted by these two wearable devices at these wildly different yet similarly reduced prices.





Unfortunately, a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership is obligatory to save a cool 70 bucks on one of the best smartwatches you can currently pair with an iPhone, while the basic Forerunner 45 comes with built-in GPS and a decent health monitoring arsenal, as well as no strings attached at a decent discount of its own.

True wireless earbuds and more on the cheap

All-new Echo Buds (2023 Release) True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint Connectivity, Semi-in-ear Design, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 20 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, Customizable Tap Controls, Black and White Colors, Amazon Prime Membership Required $15 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) 2021 Release, True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Dynamic Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 15 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Fast Charging, Black and White Colors, Amazon Prime Membership Required $55 off (46%) Buy at Amazon Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Sound Control, Premium Sound Technology, Up to 6 Hours of Battery Life (20 Hours with Charging Case), Multipoint Connection, IPX4 Water Resistance, Desert Sand Color $70 off (35%) $129 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Echo Auto (2nd Gen) 2022 Release, Hands-Free Alexa Accessory for Cars, Music Streaming, Smart Home Controls, Built-in 5-Microphone Array, Fast Charging Support for Mobile Phones, Black, Amazon Prime Membership Required $20 off (36%) Buy at Amazon





We know, we know, you all love Apple's AirPods, as evidenced by every single global quarterly earbuds sales report of the last few years. But if you'll allow yourself to consider even for a second a Sony or Amazon-made alternative, you might end your summer with your bank account still intact while not having to make such a huge compromise in terms of your music listening experience.



