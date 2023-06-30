Get your 4th of July party started with this awesome Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you planning a big Independence Day family reunion at your place this year? If so, your summer tech spending budget may have taken a massive hit already, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can no longer afford probably the best Android tablet in the world right now.
By no means what we'd conventionally refer to as cheap or reasonably priced, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is considerably more affordable than usual at Best Buy at the time of this writing, starting at $919.99 instead of its $1,099.99 list price and only going up to... $1,099.99 for a 512GB storage configuration after a huge $300 markdown.
Samsung's early 2022-released 14.6-inch giant, of course, has been discounted many times in recent months, including just a few days ago by the exact same retailer, but these hot new celebratory 4th of July price cuts are without a doubt unusually deep.
You can even increase the $180, $200, and $300 discounts available on 128, 256, and 512 gig variants respectively if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member. Those are basically this retailer's premium Amazon Prime alternatives for its loyal customers, and in the particular case of this promotion, they can slash an additional 20 bucks off the reduced prices of both 128 and 256GB Tab S8 Ultra models, as well as $50 off the top-of-the-line 512 gig version.
Keeping in mind that the two higher-end and higher-priced variants also come packing 12 and 16GB RAM counts respectively instead of the 8GB memory of the entry-level configuration, it's pretty clear that you're looking at some extremely compelling offers here unlikely to be eclipsed by the very best Prime Day Galaxy Tab deals around the corner over at Amazon.
While the Tab S8 Ultra is all but guaranteed to receive a sequel soon, said Tab S9 Ultra model is not expected to bring a radical redesign or many major internal upgrades to the table. Powered by a still-impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, this bad boy remains one of the greatest alternatives to the best Apple iPads out there, offering among others stellar battery life, top-notch display performance, and a handy S Pen at no extra charge.
