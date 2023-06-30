Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Microsoft's small but mighty Surface Go 3 tablet scores a big new Best Buy discount

Deals
Most major smartphone and tablet vendors have clearly embraced the "bigger is better" thesis with open arms in recent years, going as high as 14.6 inches for their "portable" computing machines and even reportedly planning to expand to a bonkers 16-inch (non-laptop) screen size in the near future.

But that doesn't mean small tablets have gone the way of the dodo... completely, although the category now includes devices that would have been considered pretty cumbersome not so long ago. The 10.5-inch Surface Go 3, for instance, looks outright Lilliputian at first glance compared to Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra giant, as well as Apple's latest iPad Pro 12.9 and Microsoft's own 13-inch Surface Pro 9.

Microsoft Surface Go 3

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Dual-Core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y Processor, 10.5-Inch PixelSense Touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Hours of Battery Life, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 8MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, USB-C Port, MicroSDXC Card Reader, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Matte Black Color, Device Only, Extra $23.01 Discount Available with My Best Buy Plus or Total Membership
$98 off (18%)
$452
$549 99
Buy at BestBuy

Under its premium metal hood, the "diminutive" Windows 11-based slate hides a reasonably powerful Intel Pentium Gold processor and a fittingly speedy solid-state drive, as well as a generous 8GB RAM count, at least in a 128GB storage configuration normally priced at $549.99.

That's actually not Microsoft's entry-level Surface Go 3 variant, but it's the one currently grabbing the attention of the vast majority of Windows-loving bargain hunters out there at a cool (and fairly unusual) $97.99 Best Buy discount.

You can pay $452 for that particular model of the 2021-released 10.5-incher with a built-in kickstand in a matte black colorway sans jumping through any hoops whatsoever... or you can save an extra $23.01 with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

Either way, the savings here are quite generous for a little tablet that can get a lot of work done on the move with an operating system unrivaled in terms of productivity. Of course, the deeply discounted Surface Go 3 can entertain you too with its exquisitely sharp 3:2 PixelSense display and 2W Dolby Audio-supporting stereo speakers, promising to offer "all-day" battery life no matter what kind of tasks you throw at it.

Compared to at least a few of its rivals for the title of best 10-inch tablet available today, this thing is also packed full of ports, supporting among others USB-C connectivity, microSD storage expansion, and good old fashioned 3.5mm wired headphones. Not bad for a $450 device in 2023, eh?

