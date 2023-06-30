Microsoft's small but mighty Surface Go 3 tablet scores a big new Best Buy discount





Microsoft Surface Go 3 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Dual-Core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y Processor, 10.5-Inch PixelSense Touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Hours of Battery Life, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 8MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, USB-C Port, MicroSDXC Card Reader, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Matte Black Color, Device Only, Extra $23.01 Discount Available with My Best Buy Plus or Total Membership $98 off (18%) $452 $549 99 Buy at BestBuy





Under its premium metal hood, the "diminutive" Windows 11-based slate hides a reasonably powerful Intel Pentium Gold processor and a fittingly speedy solid-state drive, as well as a generous 8GB RAM count, at least in a 128GB storage configuration normally priced at $549.99.





That's actually not Microsoft's entry-level Surface Go 3 variant, but it's the one currently grabbing the attention of the vast majority of Windows-loving bargain hunters out there at a cool (and fairly unusual) $97.99 Best Buy discount.





You can pay $452 for that particular model of the 2021-released 10.5-incher with a built-in kickstand in a matte black colorway sans jumping through any hoops whatsoever... or you can save an extra $23.01 with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership





Either way, the savings here are quite generous for a little tablet that can get a lot of work done on the move with an operating system unrivaled in terms of productivity. Of course, the deeply discounted Surface Go 3 can entertain you too with its exquisitely sharp 3:2 PixelSense display and 2W Dolby Audio-supporting stereo speakers, promising to offer "all-day" battery life no matter what kind of tasks you throw at it.



