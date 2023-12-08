Weekly deals roundup: Huge holiday discounts on iPads, Pixels, Motorolas, and more going strong!

Black Friday used to be dubbed the biggest shopping day of the year... when it was just one day (two, tops), but while the "biggest" label might still be an accurate way to describe the lengthy sales events organized by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy around Thanksgiving, the holiday season does not end with the month of November, and neither do the greatest tech deals out there anymore.





That's right, many of the sizzling hot promotions of the last few weeks are back with a bang and going strong before Christmas, once again viciously slashing the prices of many of the That's right, many of the sizzling hot promotions of the last few weeks are back with a bang and going strong before Christmas, once again viciously slashing the prices of many of the best smartphones , tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds around.





That means our tireless work of finding, collecting, and curating the top deals across the nation is also far from over for 2023, with another spectacular weekly roundup heading your way as follows:

These are today's three greatest bargains

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options $100 off (22%) $349 $449 Buy at BestBuy Motorola ThinkPhone 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Snow $460 off (51%) Buy at Amazon





Are you sad that Apple has broken with tradition this year, not releasing or unveiling a single new iPad model for the first time in the history of the industry-leading product roster? While we can definitely understand your disappointment, there's clearly nothing wrong or shameful with picking up the 10.9-inch iPad (2022) in 2023, especially at a (refreshed) all-time high discount of $100.





Pixel 8 Pro or who are simply well aware that this year's 6.7-inch flagship is not that much better than its predecessor. The same goes for last year's high-end Pixel 7 Pro handset for hardcore Google fans and Android purists who can't afford the neweror who are simply well aware that this year's 6.7-inch flagship is notmuch better than its predecessor.





still order and receive by December 25. The business and outdoor-friendly Motorola ThinkPhone , meanwhile, is from 2023 but somehow carries a decidedly 2022 price tag after yet another huge $300 markdown with absolutely no strings attached. At $399.99, this exceptionally robust and secure 6.6-incher is undoubtedly one of the best budget phones you canorder and receive by December 25.

It's raining killer Christmas smartphone deals!

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 930 Processor, 50 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 10W Charger in the Box, Bright White and Mineral Black Color Options $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black and Violet Color Options $100 off (22%) $349 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $150 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $200 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Blue Color $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $300 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Would it be more fitting to say that it's snowing special smartphone offers? Either way, what's important to note is that you can find a wealth of different devices on pretty much every possible budget after new, renewed, or extended holiday discounts at the likes of Amazon and Best Buy. Would it be more fitting to say that it's snowing special smartphone offers? Either way, what's important to note is that you can find a wealth of different devices on pretty much every possible budget after new, renewed, or extended holiday discounts at the likes of Amazon and Best Buy.









These tablet promotions are the bomb!

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A13 Bionic Processor, Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2160 x 1620 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Front-Mounted Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor, All-Day Battery Life, Space Gray and Silver Color Options $80 off (24%) $249 99 $329 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $251 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $400 off (36%) $699 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite Color $500 off (31%) Buy at Amazon









Google's first-of-a-kind Google's first-of-a-kind Pixel Tablet is fairly reasonably priced as well... for what's essentially a 2-in-1 device with smart display-transforming skills, while the Surface Pro 9 is definitely not cheap with Intel Core i7 inside and a whopping 16GB RAM but it's also arguably not prohibitively priced for the right type of buyer.

Check out this week's best smartwatch offers!

Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 2 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life $50 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Always-on Retina Display with up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Sapphire Front Crystal with Display Edge Protection, IP6X Dust Resistant, Customizable Action Button, Water Resistant up to 100 Meters, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Emergency SOS, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Band and Color Options $160 off (20%) $639 $799 Buy at BestBuy









Of the three, it's definitely worth pointing out that Google's second-gen Pixel Watch was actually not discounted at all during the search giant's extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities, while the OG Apple Watch Ultra is arguably a better choice than the newer edition in terms of value-for-money today.

How about some nice and cheap earbuds as stocking stuffers?

Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res Sound, LDAC Technology, Full Adjustable EQ with Hear ID 2.0, Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.3, Six Beamforming Microphones, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 50 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $30 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $80 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





We can't think of many better ways to show someone you love exactly how much you care about them (and how cool you are) without spending a small fortune than getting a deeply discounted pair of Pixel Buds Pro or Soundcore Liberty 4 NC for Christmas. That is, except for all the other ways illustrated and exemplified above, of course.



