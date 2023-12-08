Weekly deals roundup: Huge holiday discounts on iPads, Pixels, Motorolas, and more going strong!
Black Friday used to be dubbed the biggest shopping day of the year... when it was just one day (two, tops), but while the "biggest" label might still be an accurate way to describe the lengthy sales events organized by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy around Thanksgiving, the holiday season does not end with the month of November, and neither do the greatest tech deals out there anymore.
That's right, many of the sizzling hot promotions of the last few weeks are back with a bang and going strong before Christmas, once again viciously slashing the prices of many of the best smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds around.
That means our tireless work of finding, collecting, and curating the top deals across the nation is also far from over for 2023, with another spectacular weekly roundup heading your way as follows:
These are today's three greatest bargains
Are you sad that Apple has broken with tradition this year, not releasing or unveiling a single new iPad model for the first time in the history of the industry-leading product roster? While we can definitely understand your disappointment, there's clearly nothing wrong or shameful with picking up the 10.9-inch iPad (2022) in 2023, especially at a (refreshed) all-time high discount of $100.
The same goes for last year's high-end Pixel 7 Pro handset for hardcore Google fans and Android purists who can't afford the newer Pixel 8 Pro or who are simply well aware that this year's 6.7-inch flagship is not that much better than its predecessor.
The business and outdoor-friendly Motorola ThinkPhone, meanwhile, is from 2023 but somehow carries a decidedly 2022 price tag after yet another huge $300 markdown with absolutely no strings attached. At $399.99, this exceptionally robust and secure 6.6-incher is undoubtedly one of the best budget phones you can still order and receive by December 25.
It's raining killer Christmas smartphone deals!
Would it be more fitting to say that it's snowing special smartphone offers? Either way, what's important to note is that you can find a wealth of different devices on pretty much every possible budget after new, renewed, or extended holiday discounts at the likes of Amazon and Best Buy.
We're talking outstanding mid-rangers like Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy A54, slightly cheaper and lower-end Motorola models like the latest 5G-enabled Moto G Power, affordable new powerhouses like Google's "vanilla" Pixel 8, surprisingly affordable new high-end foldables like the Motorola Razr Plus, and unapologetic super-flagships like the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Oh, and let's not forget about the state-of-the-art Pixel 8 Pro or Motorola's big Edge+ (2023) rival to the Galaxy S23 Ultra at an incredibly low price!
These tablet promotions are the bomb!
Can you believe that the Galaxy Tab S8 is cheaper today than it was on Black Friday 2023? Neither can we. It's also pretty remarkable to see the gargantuan Tab S8 Ultra still sold at its highest ever discount, while the old and admittedly outdated 10.2-inch iPad (2021) remains a solid alternative for its significantly snazzier successor for Apple fans on super-tight budgets.
Google's first-of-a-kind Pixel Tablet is fairly reasonably priced as well... for what's essentially a 2-in-1 device with smart display-transforming skills, while the Surface Pro 9 is definitely not cheap with Intel Core i7 inside and a whopping 16GB RAM but it's also arguably not prohibitively priced for the right type of buyer.
Check out this week's best smartwatch offers!
We'll admit, this category has looked a lot better in recent weeks, at least from a quantity standpoint. But the quality of these three top smartwatch deals available today is undeniable, and although the Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and Apple Watch Ultra don't exactly cover every little market segment, they're certainly different and unique enough to turn a lot of heads and generate plenty of last-minute Christmas sales.
Of the three, it's definitely worth pointing out that Google's second-gen Pixel Watch was actually not discounted at all during the search giant's extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities, while the OG Apple Watch Ultra is arguably a better choice than the newer edition in terms of value-for-money today.
How about some nice and cheap earbuds as stocking stuffers?
We can't think of many better ways to show someone you love exactly how much you care about them (and how cool you are) without spending a small fortune than getting a deeply discounted pair of Pixel Buds Pro or Soundcore Liberty 4 NC for Christmas. That is, except for all the other ways illustrated and exemplified above, of course.
But these top contenders for the title of best wireless earbuds money can buy today are obviously a lot cheaper than an iPad or Google Pixel phone, not to mention that they will definitely fit snugly into a Christmas stocking and impress your special someone with their premium audio quality, excellent noise cancellation, and many other cutting-edge features and capabilities.
