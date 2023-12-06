Sweet new Amazon deal knocks last year's Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 down to a lower-than-ever price





This killer new deal comes from Amazon rather than Samsung , and believe it or not, it improves (slightly) on the record high discount offered by the e-commerce giant during its recently concluded Black Friday /Cyber Monday festivities.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $251 off (36%) Buy at Amazon





That obviously means that you're looking at saving more money than ever before (at any major US retailer) on this specific high-end Android slate in an even more specific 128GB storage variant and graphite colorway.









Compared to the best iPads out there, the Tab S8 is of course much more affordable, and remarkably, it even includes a decidedly handy S Pen in its heavily reduced price. Granted, that LCD panel could be better (if it used AMOLED technology, for instance), but the build quality, battery life, speakers, cameras, and 8GB RAM count are incredibly hard to argue with or trump in the sub-$500 segment.





On top of everything, you have Samsung's absolutely unrivaled software support, recently demonstrated with an unbelievably early Android 14 update and likely to be highlighted even further with an Android 15 promotion around this time next year.