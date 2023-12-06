Sweet new Amazon deal knocks last year's Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 down to a lower-than-ever price
What could possibly be better than getting the chance to buy an Android tablet as impressive as last year's Galaxy Tab S8 starting at a measly $104.99 with an eligible device trade-in before Christmas? How about an undoubtedly limited-time opportunity to slash 250 bucks off this 11-inch bad boy's $699.99 list price with no special requirements or strings attached whatsoever?
This killer new deal comes from Amazon rather than Samsung, and believe it or not, it improves (slightly) on the record high discount offered by the e-commerce giant during its recently concluded Black Friday/Cyber Monday festivities.
That obviously means that you're looking at saving more money than ever before (at any major US retailer) on this specific high-end Android slate in an even more specific 128GB storage variant and graphite colorway.
Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the non-Plus and non-Ultra Galaxy Tab S8 is naturally not quite as advanced as this year's Galaxy Tab S9, but it's arguably still a better option than the hot new Tab S9 FE mid-ranger, which is only slightly cheaper at the time of this writing.
Compared to the best iPads out there, the Tab S8 is of course much more affordable, and remarkably, it even includes a decidedly handy S Pen in its heavily reduced price. Granted, that LCD panel could be better (if it used AMOLED technology, for instance), but the build quality, battery life, speakers, cameras, and 8GB RAM count are incredibly hard to argue with or trump in the sub-$500 segment.
On top of everything, you have Samsung's absolutely unrivaled software support, recently demonstrated with an unbelievably early Android 14 update and likely to be highlighted even further with an Android 15 promotion around this time next year.
