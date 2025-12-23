AT&T just won a major advertising battle as a previous hurdle moves out of the way [UPDATED]

Update from December 28, 2025:





T-Mobile spokesperson has reached out, adding the below statement. T-Mobile is AT&T , citing this lawsuit as a reason why the NAD's demands could not be met. spokesperson has reached out, adding the below statement.is currently in a disagreement with the NAD over a flagged ad targeting, citing this lawsuit as a reason why the NAD's demands could not be met.





— T-Mobile spokesperson



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The original story from earlier today follows below:





The National Advertising Division (NAD) of the BBB National Programs just did a major about-face regarding AT&T 's latest advertising campaign. After initially trying to shut down the carrier's "most challenged" commercials , the watchdog has officially pulled back its cease-and-desist.





A total advertising U-turn



It is not every day you see a legal watchdog do a complete 180, but here we are. According to a redaction letter shared by AT&T 's legal team, the previous attempt to block AT&T ’s marketing has been scrapped. Back on October 24, 2025, a cease-and-desist was sent to AT&T claiming their "most challenged" ads—which took aim at It is not every day you see a legal watchdog do a complete 180, but here we are. According to a redaction letter shared by's legal team, the previous attempt to block’s marketing has been scrapped. Back on October 24, 2025, a cease-and-desist was sent toclaiming their "most challenged" ads—which took aim at T-Mobile —violated industry rules. However, the legal stance has shifted entirely.



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Key points in this legal fight





The watchdog no longer opposes networks broadcasting the specific commercials in question.

All aspects of the previous cease-and-desist order are now officially retracted.

Television networks are free to air the current ad or any advertisements that are substantially similar.

The situation was actually kind of messy because AT&T 's claims were based on the watchdog's own published rules, which it claimed AT&T had violated. In the retraction, it was clarified that "BBB National Programs no longer takes that position and retracts its cease-and-desist letter in all respects". The situation was actually kind of messy because's claims were based on the watchdog's own published rules, which it claimedhad violated. In the retraction, it was clarified that "BBB National Programs no longer takes that position and retracts its cease-and-desist letter in all respects".





The battle for carrier dominance

The ad that started it all. | Video credit — AT&T



AT&T and T-Mobile have been at each other's throats for years. T-Mobile usually wins the "most awarded" network game, so AT&T got creative by highlighting how many times T-Mobile ’s claims are actually "challenged" by competitors. This is a huge win for AT&T because it validates their strategy of using T-Mobile 's own history against them.



For the rest of us, this means the carrier wars are about to get even saltier. By retracting the letter, the NAD is essentially admitting that AT&T wasn't breaking the rules by pointing out the facts. If you’re a consumer, you’ll likely see more of these spicy ads as AT&T doubles down on this "most challenged" angle. andhave been at each other's throats for years.usually wins the "most awarded" network game, sogot creative by highlighting how many times’s claims are actually "challenged" by competitors. This is a huge win forbecause it validates their strategy of using's own history against them.For the rest of us, this means the carrier wars are about to get even saltier. By retracting the letter, the NAD is essentially admitting thatwasn't breaking the rules by pointing out the facts. If you’re a consumer, you’ll likely see more of these spicy ads asdoubles down on this "most challenged" angle.



Receive the latest AT&T news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Now that AT&T has been cleared, do you think their amount of ads like this will increase? Yes, since the watchdog has stepped out of the way. 64.71% No, I think AT&T has more than made their point. 35.29% Vote 17 Votes





Petty or genius?



Honestly, this whole situation is pretty hilarious. AT&T essentially used the watchdog's own data to troll T-Mobile , and the watchdog accidentally tried to stop them before realizing they were the ones who provided the ammo in the first place. I love a bit of corporate pettiness when it is grounded in facts.



I think T-Mobile has had it too easy with their "Un-carrier" branding for a while. Seeing AT&T fight back with "most challenged" stats is a clever way to sow doubt without being outright dishonest. I wouldn't necessarily pick a carrier just because their rival gets "challenged" a lot, but I’ll definitely enjoy the commercial breaks more now that the gloves are officially off.