Apple’s bet for the future of mobile hardware is flawed, but there’s one reason it could work
Apple’s rumored new devices are set up for failure, and if they work, it won’t be about the company’s magic.
0comments
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Apple’s first AI pendant could look a lot like an AirTag. | Image by PhoneArena
Do you want to wear a camera on your face and neck and inside your ears?
The answer to that question could make or break Apple’s rumored swath of AI-powered gadgets. The company is reportedly working on a trio of devices that will utilize the now-mythical upgraded version of Siri and will feature cameras.
A popular proverb says that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results. While attributed to Albert Einstein, the legendary scientist never uttered those words. They still appear applicable to Apple’s plans, as the company certainly expects different results from products that sound disturbingly familiar.
The infamous Humane AI Pin was probably the most spectacular recent tech flop but also a prime example of how bad AI gadgets can be. While much less flashy, the Friend AI pendant also failed to spark more than outrage and backlash against the idea of replacing human connection with artificial intelligence. In that context, creating another AI pendant certainly could fit the definition of tech insanity.
Making such devices is obviously not an easy task. Apple veteran Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced they were working on a device last year, but we’re yet to see what that could be. Rabbit R1 had some great ideas on board but struggled to capture attention. Most importantly, AI features don’t seem to help smartphone sales, as people don’t seem interested in AI devices.
Apple managed to dominate the smartphone market in 2025 without offering anything particularly exciting in terms of AI. The company has famously botched its smart Siri launch, and Apple Intelligence is still perceived as lagging behind the competition. In fact, the most popular AI feature for the iPhone is Visual Intelligence, which could be the reason Apple has chosen to put cameras everywhere.
One fundamental difference that sets Apple’s rumored devices apart from previous failures is that they’ll be accessories for the iPhone. Every other company, including OpenAI, aims to replace the smartphone as the default device we carry around.
Apple, on the other hand, is very aware of our intimate relationship with our phones. The company is also in full control of the iPhone-centered ecosystem, which could make its AI-powered accessories capable of things its competitors couldn’t even dream of.
Imagine an AirTag-sized pendant with a camera and microphones that could be the interface for voice-controlled iPhone apps. Even requesting simple things like drafting an email or adding some information to a note could make it more useful than any previous product. Expanding those features to the full Apple ecosystem opens doors inaccessible to any other company.
Still, adding cameras to every gadget and allowing it to listen to all of your conversations is a tricky issue. People are getting more worried about their privacy and are trusting Big Tech less than ever. Apple has built a reputation for protecting the privacy of its users, but that’s far from enough.
What could make Apple’s strategy seem less like insanity and more like ingenuity is the Siri upgrade. Social media apps and smartphones themselves have already proven that people value utility much more than their privacy. We’re willfully sharing very intimate details of our lives for the opportunity to get answers from ChatGPT and Gemini, to connect with our friends and family on Facebook and Instagram, or just to have some fun on TikTok.
If Apple manages to offer meaningful AI-powered features with a truly smart and helpful version of Siri, people will use them. If there’s any of Apple’s mythical magic left in the company, it needs to use it all on its upcoming device for a chance to make them popular. I don’t believe such a thing is possible, but if there’s a company that could do it, it would probably be Apple. After all, nobody has a walled garden with a centerpiece quite like the iPhone in it, and that might be what’s necessary for AI gadgets to finally take off.
The answer to that question could make or break Apple’s rumored swath of AI-powered gadgets. The company is reportedly working on a trio of devices that will utilize the now-mythical upgraded version of Siri and will feature cameras.
Those are a pair of smart glasses, which are supposed to challenge the Meta Ray-Bans, a pendant in the spirit of the Humane AI Pin, and a new version of the AirPods. The key feature of all three may be cameras that would allow them to use a version of Visual Intelligence and become aware of the physical world.
As ambitious as those plans may sound, Apple is embarking on an adventure that’s unlikely to lead to any success. In fact, I’d bet we’re about to see some spectacular failures. However, there’s a small chance Apple is on the right path for one simple but crucial reason.
Apple is primed for a failure
A popular proverb says that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results. While attributed to Albert Einstein, the legendary scientist never uttered those words. They still appear applicable to Apple’s plans, as the company certainly expects different results from products that sound disturbingly familiar.
Recommended For You
One of the new camera-weilding devices could be a version of the AirPods. | Image by PhoneArena
Making such devices is obviously not an easy task. Apple veteran Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced they were working on a device last year, but we’re yet to see what that could be. Rabbit R1 had some great ideas on board but struggled to capture attention. Most importantly, AI features don’t seem to help smartphone sales, as people don’t seem interested in AI devices.
Apple managed to dominate the smartphone market in 2025 without offering anything particularly exciting in terms of AI. The company has famously botched its smart Siri launch, and Apple Intelligence is still perceived as lagging behind the competition. In fact, the most popular AI feature for the iPhone is Visual Intelligence, which could be the reason Apple has chosen to put cameras everywhere.
It could still be the right move
The iPhone 17 sold extremely well despite the lack of AI. | Image by PhoneArena
One fundamental difference that sets Apple’s rumored devices apart from previous failures is that they’ll be accessories for the iPhone. Every other company, including OpenAI, aims to replace the smartphone as the default device we carry around.
Apple, on the other hand, is very aware of our intimate relationship with our phones. The company is also in full control of the iPhone-centered ecosystem, which could make its AI-powered accessories capable of things its competitors couldn’t even dream of.
Would you ever wear an AI-powered gadget?
Imagine an AirTag-sized pendant with a camera and microphones that could be the interface for voice-controlled iPhone apps. Even requesting simple things like drafting an email or adding some information to a note could make it more useful than any previous product. Expanding those features to the full Apple ecosystem opens doors inaccessible to any other company.
It’s all down to trust and Siri
Still, adding cameras to every gadget and allowing it to listen to all of your conversations is a tricky issue. People are getting more worried about their privacy and are trusting Big Tech less than ever. Apple has built a reputation for protecting the privacy of its users, but that’s far from enough.
What could make Apple’s strategy seem less like insanity and more like ingenuity is the Siri upgrade. Social media apps and smartphones themselves have already proven that people value utility much more than their privacy. We’re willfully sharing very intimate details of our lives for the opportunity to get answers from ChatGPT and Gemini, to connect with our friends and family on Facebook and Instagram, or just to have some fun on TikTok.
If Apple manages to offer meaningful AI-powered features with a truly smart and helpful version of Siri, people will use them. If there’s any of Apple’s mythical magic left in the company, it needs to use it all on its upcoming device for a chance to make them popular. I don’t believe such a thing is possible, but if there’s a company that could do it, it would probably be Apple. After all, nobody has a walled garden with a centerpiece quite like the iPhone in it, and that might be what’s necessary for AI gadgets to finally take off.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: