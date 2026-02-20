Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Another proof that Apple is about to launch a cheaper MacBook

Apple’s event in early March is all but confirmed to feature a new MacBook model.

Earlier this week, Apple officially announced what it called a “special Apple experience” in New York, London, and Shanghai, which will take place on March 4. While the company didn’t share any more details about the event, expectations are that it’ll be the premiere of its new laptops, and we just got another proof that might be the case.

The cheapest Apple laptop is now out of stock


The MacBook Air with the M1 chip has been out of stock at Walmart for some time now, according to a MacRumors report. The laptop is not available on the retailer’s website, and there’s no indication it would ever be restocked. There are still refurbished versions from “trusted sellers” available.

Seeing the cheapest available Apple laptop going out of stock is one of the strongest signs that the company may be about to launch its replacement. The M1 MacBook Air was last sold at Walmart for $599, after a Black Friday sale that saw it at an all-time low price of $549.

Powered by an iPhone chip



Apple has long been expected to launch a new entry-level MacBook model. According to several reports, the company will announce a 13-inch laptop powered by the same A18 Pro chip it used in the iPhone 16 Pro. The device is expected to cost well below $1,000 and to revive the MacBook line that’s neither Air nor Pro. 

Would you buy a base level MacBook?
The new laptop is rumored to come in a few fun colors and a thin and light aluminum body. That would position it as a nicer-looking alternative to the sea of budget Windows laptops made of plastic. Due to the limitations of the A16 Pro chipset, the device may feature only 8 GB RAM and a regular USB-C port instead of Thunderbolt support.

More than enough


If the rumors about this new MacBook turn out to be true, it could turn into a smashing hit. While far from the most powerful laptops out there, that model would be more than enough for anyone who uses their laptop mostly for browsing, web apps, and studying. Combining that with a fun design that feels nice could help Apple dominate the entry-level laptop market.

Ilia Temelkov
