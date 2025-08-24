Apple's answer to the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub is reportedly coming next year
The rumored HomePod with a screen is reportedly coming next year with a brand new operating system.
Referential image of the Amazon Echo Show 15. | Image credit — Amazon
For years, Apple's strategy in the smart home market has felt hesitant at best. After the original HomePod stumbled, the HomePod mini found a niche, but the company has conspicuously lacked a central, visual hub for its HomeKit ecosystem. While Amazon and Google have dominated living rooms and kitchens with their smart displays, Apple users have been left waiting. However, according to the latest reporting from Bloomberg's expert on everything Apple — Mark Gurman, that wait is almost over.
The smart display market is a space that Amazon's Echo Show and Google's Nest Hub have defined for years. These devices act as voice-controlled assistants with a screen, serving as everything from digital photo frames and recipe guides to video call stations and, most importantly, intuitive touch-screen command centers for the smart home. Their success has proven that while voice control is useful, a visual interface is essential for managing a connected home. Apple's absence here has been a glaring hole in its otherwise comprehensive product ecosystem.
That's all set to change next year, as Gurman says that Apple is finally preparing to launch its "very-much delayed HomePod with a screen." This isn't just a speaker with a display tacked on; the device will reportedly be accompanied by a completely new, home-centric operating system dubbed "Charismatic." This suggests a ground-up effort to create a product that is deeply integrated into the Apple ecosystem, likely offering seamless connectivity with the iPhone, Apple TV, and HomeKit accessories, all wrapped in Apple's signature premium design and focus on user privacy.
Apple's current HomePod models and sizes. | Image credit — Apple
By entering a mature market, Apple has the benefit of learning from its competitors' successes and failures. The introduction of a dedicated OS like Charismatic shows that the company isn't just trying to catch up, but is building a platform it hopes will become the definitive hub for Apple-centric smart homes. It's a move to finally provide the missing piece of the puzzle that could unify its entire smart home strategy and make HomeKit a more compelling alternative.
