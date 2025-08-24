Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Apple's answer to the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub is reportedly coming next year

The rumored HomePod with a screen is reportedly coming next year with a brand new operating system.

Apple
Amazon's Echo Show 15
Referential image of the Amazon Echo Show 15. | Image credit — Amazon

For years, Apple's strategy in the smart home market has felt hesitant at best. After the original HomePod stumbled, the HomePod mini found a niche, but the company has conspicuously lacked a central, visual hub for its HomeKit ecosystem. While Amazon and Google have dominated living rooms and kitchens with their smart displays, Apple users have been left waiting. However, according to the latest reporting from Bloomberg's expert on everything Apple — Mark Gurman, that wait is almost over.

The smart display market is a space that Amazon's Echo Show and Google's Nest Hub have defined for years. These devices act as voice-controlled assistants with a screen, serving as everything from digital photo frames and recipe guides to video call stations and, most importantly, intuitive touch-screen command centers for the smart home. Their success has proven that while voice control is useful, a visual interface is essential for managing a connected home. Apple's absence here has been a glaring hole in its otherwise comprehensive product ecosystem.

Do you think Apple should release a HomePod with a screen?

Vote View Result


That's all set to change next year, as Gurman says that Apple is finally preparing to launch its "very-much delayed HomePod with a screen." This isn't just a speaker with a display tacked on; the device will reportedly be accompanied by a completely new, home-centric operating system dubbed "Charismatic." This suggests a ground-up effort to create a product that is deeply integrated into the Apple ecosystem, likely offering seamless connectivity with the iPhone, Apple TV, and HomeKit accessories, all wrapped in Apple's signature premium design and focus on user privacy.



By entering a mature market, Apple has the benefit of learning from its competitors' successes and failures. The introduction of a dedicated OS like Charismatic shows that the company isn't just trying to catch up, but is building a platform it hopes will become the definitive hub for Apple-centric smart homes. It's a move to finally provide the missing piece of the puzzle that could unify its entire smart home strategy and make HomeKit a more compelling alternative.

Recommended Stories
Apple is incredibly late to this party here, but that might not matter. The company's strength has always been its powerful ecosystem and loyal user base. There is a massive, built-in audience of iPhone and Mac users who have been waiting for a premium smart display that works seamlessly with their existing devices. If the execution is right and the integration is as flawless as expected, the HomePod with a screen won't just be a success; it could finally make Apple a true contender in the smart home race.


