Apple's answer to the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub is reportedly coming next year

By entering a mature market, Apple has the benefit of learning from its competitors' successes and failures. The introduction of a dedicated OS like Charismatic shows that the company isn't just trying to catch up, but is building a platform it hopes will become the definitive hub for Apple-centric smart homes. It's a move to finally provide the missing piece of the puzzle that could unify its entire smart home strategy and make HomeKit a more compelling alternative.Apple is incredibly late to this party here, but that might not matter. The company's strength has always been its powerful ecosystem and loyal user base. There is a massive, built-in audience of iPhone and Mac users who have been waiting for a premium smart display that works seamlessly with their existing devices. If the execution is right and the integration is as flawless as expected, the HomePod with a screen won't just be a success; it could finally make Apple a true contender in the smart home race.