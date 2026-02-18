Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Apple will fail to release this iPhone in 2026 and that's a grave mistake

The iPhone Flip should be released alongside the iPhone Fold.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Editorials iPhone
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
iPhone Flip-like device.
A concept image of an iPhone Flip. | Image by iOS News Beta

Apple does things the Apple way and 2026 won't be the year when that changes, it seems.

The giant is now rumored to put the iPhone Flip – its first-ever clamshell handset – on hold. Some say we could expect an iPhone Flip in 2027 or 2028. The silver lining is that Apple still has plans to manufacture such a foldable and hasn't given up on it, but that's no reason for popping the champagne.

Apple wants money (duh!)




As you've heard by now, Apple is gearing up for its first-of-a-kind iPhone Fold. That's the unofficial moniker for the first book-style foldable, expected this September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. If you're wondering what's happening with the vanilla iPhone 18 model, you should know that it's probably delayed to early 2027.

It looks like Apple is after maximum profit with this scheme: those who want to upgrade their phone later this year will just have to get a (substantially pricier) Pro or Pro Max device instead of waiting many months more for the cheaper non-Pro handset in 2027.

Recommended For You

Since Apple (like all the rest of the companies out there) is in the money-making business, this makes sense, even if some fans would prefer for the whole lineup to be announced on the same day.

The iPhone Fold should have its own big day




While I understand why Apple is serving only the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in 2026, I don't think the iPhone Fold should be on the same menu.

It should have its own big day.

Come on, people, you can do better than that! This is your first-ever foldable: this is the very thing (among several others, like the delayed Siri upgrade) that millions of people around the world used to make fun of. You've got things to prove!

Apple is years late to the foldable party and its rivals have already stunned us with numerous foldables, be they book-style handsets, clamshells or even tri-folds.

What I'm proposing is, obviously, for Apple to blatantly copy Samsung's summer edition of the Galaxy Unpacked event. Usually held in July, Sammy presents its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models on their own, not mixed with the Galaxy S models.

This way, a company gets to draw attention twice a year to itself – and I'm sure Apple would love the extra attention.

What's more, the alleged iPhone Fold – and iPhone Flip to that extent – are Cupertino's first-of-a-kind foldables, so they need a separate event even more so.

Show us the goodies!




If rumors turn out to be true, Apple will have several things to brag about with its foldable. For starters, industry insiders claim that Apple is trying to make a crease-free iPhone Fold. All foldables have creases and I don't take these rumors literally, but if Apple's foldable manages to flatten the crease even further, it would be amazing. Not that creases on phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the Find N5 are a deal breaker, but still.

What's more, Apple's first Fold model could benefit from the CoE OLED technology (Color Filter on Encapsulation), which is all about thinner, brighter panels. OLED displays usually use a polarizer to reduce reflections and enhance contrast, but this layer also limits brightness and efficiency by blocking some light. CoE removes that film and integrates the color filter into the encapsulation layer, creating a thinner panel that delivers higher brightness without increasing power consumption.

Finally, we should have a choice




In my opinion, Folds and Flips should go hand in hand. Potential buyers who want to give something new a try may not necessarily need a book-style foldable, as Folds are way much more expensive than Flips, as a rule of thumb.

Book-style foldables have three times the screen real estate of a regular slab phone, they're heavier, more sophisticated and better suited for power users, multitaskers or serious media consumers.

Flip phones, on the other hand, can be much more affordable and they have that nostalgic aura: many of us remember the wonderful flip phones or the era before the smartphone revolution.

That's why I think the iPhone Fold – as good as it may be – needs an iPhone Flip by its side. Hey, even Batman needed Robin.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 •

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless