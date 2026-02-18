Tecno Camon 50 series unveiled earlier: the Pro model makes so much more sense!
For an extra $50, you get a dedicated telephoto camera.
The new series consists of two models. | Image by Tecno
In a world dominated by Samsung and Apple, Tecno is a less popular phone brand… though not as (extremely) exotic as Dreame (and their pure gold phone I told you about mere hours ago).
Tecno even has a tri-fold prototype!
Now, Tecno has made an early announcement of their Camon 50 series. Consisting of two phones – the regular, "vanilla" Camon 50 and the enhanced Camon 50 Pro, the lineup will be presented at the upcoming MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona next week, but it appears that it's already live in certain African countries.
The two new budget-friendly phones share most of their specs, which isn't a surprise, but the Pro adds something really cool.
At the heart of the Camon 50 and Camon 50 Pro is the Helio G200 chipset by MediaTek, which is also found on the Redmi Note 15 Pro 4G. This is far from flagship performance territory, but it should be enough for everyday tasks.
The battery and display size are the same: 6,150 mAh capacity with 45W wired charging speeds and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. However, the Pro model offers a curved display, while the non-Pro has a flat panel.
Both phones come with a 50 MP main camera that uses a Sony LYT-700C sensor (not bad at 1/1.56 inches) and an 8 MP ultra-wide snapper. The Camon 50 Pro adds a dedicated 50 MP 3x periscope telephoto with OIS (optical image stabilization).
But it's budget-friendly Tecno phones that we're going to talk about now.
Enter the Camon 50
The Camon 50 has a bigger brother in the face of the Camon 50 Pro. | Image by Tecno
Modest specs, but not everybody needs a flagship
Next, both phones come with 8 GB of RAM – I'd personally be better off with a 12 GB option, but 8 GB is the minimum in 2026 for an Android phone, so you should be fine. Storage is 128 GB on the "vanilla" model, while the Pro variant offers a 256 GB option.
This is great news: while the Camon 50 is priced at ~$290 (in Africa), the Camon 50 Pro is ~$340. For an extra 50 bucks, you get telephoto goodness: that's not an offer to be ignored easily!
What would you choose?
