Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

The untouchable Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at an irresistible Prime Day discount

You can't find a better smartwatch to pair with your iPhone than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now, and if you hurry, you can save $150 with a Prime membership.

Apple Watch Ultra 2
Is the Apple Watch Ultra 3 actually happening this year? And more importantly, should you care if the Cupertino-based leader of global smartwatch shipments rolls out an all-new rugged model by the end of 2025? 

I don't really think you should when the perfectly acceptable Apple Watch Ultra 2 can be had at a killer price after an unusually hefty discount of $150. On second thought, "perfectly acceptable" doesn't really do this bad boy justice, as you'll very quickly understand if you take a look at our glowing Apple Watch Ultra 2 review.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

$149 off (19%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Band, Size, and Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

That's pretty old, but certainly not outdated, with all the praise given to the build quality, super-bright display, silky smooth interface, and solid battery life staying pretty much as true and as relevant today as when the device was originally released nearly two years ago.

Normally available for a whopping $799 apiece and substantially discounted a bunch of times in recent months by a number of major US retailers like Amazon in all sorts of different variants, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently marked down by the aforementioned 150 bucks exclusively for Prime members.

This Prime Day 2025 deal is perhaps slightly less spectacular than the discounts received by the Apple Watch Series 10 family, not to mention the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, during this same special Amazon sales event kicked off earlier this week. But you can still get probably the best smartwatch for your new or old iPhone at a massively reduced price in your favorite color, band style, and band size.

That's definitely nothing to sneeze at, and yes, in case you're wondering, multiple models with that black titanium case released in the fall of 2024 are included in this expansive sale alongside "Rugged Titanium" and "Natural Titanium" versions. Of course, regardless of your chromatic choice, you'll be getting a rugged design here made to withstand water immersion up to 100 meters deep, as well as corrosion and even the occasional drop on a hard surface.

That's only one of the Apple Watch Ultra 2's many key selling points, which also include a customizable Action button, super-precise GPS technology, a simply unrivaled set of health tracking tools, and the aforementioned ultra-high-quality Retina display with up to 3000 nits of brightness and excellent 72-hour battery life (at least compared to the non-rugged Apple Watch Series 10, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, and newly unveiled Galaxy Watch 8).

