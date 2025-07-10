The untouchable Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at an irresistible Prime Day discount





Apple Watch Ultra 2 review. I don't really think you should when the perfectly acceptable Apple Watch Ultra 2 can be had at a killer price after an unusually hefty discount of $150. On second thought, "perfectly acceptable" doesn't really do this bad boy justice, as you'll very quickly understand if you take a look at our glowing

Apple Watch Ultra 2 $149 off (19%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Band, Size, and Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





That's pretty old, but certainly not outdated, with all the praise given to the build quality, super-bright display, silky smooth interface, and solid battery life staying pretty much as true and as relevant today as when the device was originally released nearly two years ago.





Apple Watch Ultra 2 Normally available for a whopping $799 apiece and substantially discounted a bunch of times in recent months by a number of major US retailers like Amazon in all sorts of different variants, theis currently marked down by the aforementioned 150 bucks exclusively for Prime members.





That's definitely nothing to sneeze at, and yes, in case you're wondering, multiple models with that black titanium case released in the fall of 2024 are included in this expansive sale alongside "Rugged Titanium" and "Natural Titanium" versions. Of course, regardless of your chromatic choice, you'll be getting a rugged design here made to withstand water immersion up to 100 meters deep, as well as corrosion and even the occasional drop on a hard surface.





Apple Watch Ultra 2 's many key selling points, which also include a customizable Action button, super-precise GPS technology, a simply unrivaled set of health tracking tools, and the aforementioned ultra-high-quality Retina display with up to 3000 nits of brightness and excellent 72-hour battery life (at least compared to the non-rugged Apple Watch Series 10 That's only one of the's many key selling points, which also include a customizable Action button, super-precise GPS technology, a simply unrivaled set of health tracking tools, and the aforementioned ultra-high-quality Retina display with up to 3000 nits of brightness and excellent 72-hour battery life (at least compared to the non-rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 , and newly unveiled Galaxy Watch 8 ).

