Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Galaxy Unpacked on July 9 2025
Upcoming event
Galaxy Unpacked on July 9 2025
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Tune in to watch the reveal of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7 and more!

Forget about the Galaxy Watch 8 and pick up the Galaxy Watch 7 today at this bonkers $140 discount!

The most affordable Galaxy Watch 7 variant is so cheap today that all except for the most devoted Samsung fans are likely to forget there's a Galaxy Watch 8 right around the corner.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
If you thought there was simply no way for any major US retailer to beat that amazing $130 Galaxy Watch 7 discount from last month anytime soon, Amazon is here today to prove you wrong during its hugely anticipated Prime Day 2025 celebrations.

That's right, Samsung's non-rugged and non-FE-branded 2024 smartwatch is marked down by an even heftier $140 at the time of this writing, and incredibly enough, you don't need to bundle the wearable device with any other product to maximize your savings now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$140 off (47%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm)

$130 off (39%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Silver Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$110 off (31%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm)

$120 off (32%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Silver Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

What's perhaps even more surprising about this particular Prime Day offer is that the biggest discount is available on the cheapest Galaxy Watch 7 variant, which normally costs $299.99 with a 40mm case and no standalone cellular connectivity. The GPS-only 44mm model, meanwhile, is discounted by a slightly humbler (but still record-breaking) $130 from a $329.99 list price, with 4G LTE-enabled units costing $110 and $120 less than usual in small and large sizes respectively.

Across the board, you will need an Amazon Prime membership to claim these presumably unbeatable Galaxy Watch 7 summer deals... and you'll also need to ignore the fact that an undeniably improved Galaxy Watch 8 is widely expected to go official tomorrow.

Either that or you can acknowledge the very real possibility (almost certainty) that the Galaxy Watch 8 will not change that many things about its predecessor while surely taking a long time before reaching similar heights of affordability as said predecessor.

Yes, the most affordable Galaxy Watch 7 model is amazingly cheaper than a Galaxy Watch FE right now while packing a punchy (and frugal) 3nm-based Samsung Exynos W1000 processor, rocking a gorgeous circular AMOLED touchscreen, and perhaps most impressively, keeping an eye on everything from your heart rate to your sleep quality, Galaxy AI-powered energy score, and skin temperature. If that's what a budget-friendly smartwatch can do, why would anyone spend more than $200, let alone $300 or $400 for a "more premium" device these days?

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
105 stories
08 Jul, 2025
Forget about the Galaxy Watch 8 and pick up the Galaxy Watch 7 today at this bonkers $140 discount!
27 Jun, 2025
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is an easy pick at nearly 50% off on Amazon
21 Jun, 2025
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a superb pick at $251 off on Amazon
19 Jun, 2025
Limited-time sale brings the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 back to its best price on Amazon
10 Jun, 2025
Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal just got even better, saving you a whopping $130
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 4

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable

Latest News

The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID
The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless