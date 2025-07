Forget about the Galaxy Watch 8 and pick up the Galaxy Watch 7 today at this bonkers $140 discount!

That's right, Samsung 's non-rugged and non-FE-branded 2024 smartwatch is marked down by an even heftier $140 at the time of this writing, and incredibly enough, you don't need to bundle the wearable device with any other product to maximize your savings now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) $140 off (47%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) $130 off (39%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Silver Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) $110 off (31%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) $120 off (32%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Silver Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





What's perhaps even more surprising about this particular Prime Day offer is that the biggest discount is available on the cheapest Galaxy Watch 7 variant, which normally costs $299.99 with a 40mm case and no standalone cellular connectivity. The GPS-only 44mm model, meanwhile, is discounted by a slightly humbler (but still record-breaking) $130 from a $329.99 list price, with 4G LTE-enabled units costing $110 and $120 less than usual in small and large sizes respectively.





Galaxy Watch 7 summer deals... and you'll also need to ignore the fact that an undeniably improved Across the board, you will need an Amazon Prime membership to claim these presumably unbeatablesummer deals... and you'll also need to ignore the fact that an undeniably improved Galaxy Watch 8 is widely expected to go official tomorrow



about its predecessor while surely taking a long time before reaching similar heights of affordability as said predecessor. Either that or you can acknowledge the very real possibility (almost certainty) that the Galaxy Watch 8 will not change that many things about its predecessor while surely taking atime before reaching similar heights of affordability as said predecessor.





Galaxy Watch 7 model is amazingly cheaper than a Yes, the most affordablemodel is amazingly cheaper than a Galaxy Watch FE right now while packing a punchy (and frugal) 3nm-based Samsung Exynos W1000 processor, rocking a gorgeous circular AMOLED touchscreen, and perhaps most impressively, keeping an eye on everything from your heart rate to your sleep quality, Galaxy AI -powered energy score, and skin temperature. If that's what a budget-friendly smartwatch can do, why would anyone spend more than $200, let alone $300 or $400 for a "more premium" device these days?

If you thought there was simply no way for any major US retailer to beat that amazing $130 Galaxy Watch 7 discount from last month anytime soon, Amazon is here today to prove you wrong during its hugely anticipated Prime Day 2025 celebrations.