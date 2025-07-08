Galaxy Watch Ultra hits new all-time low at 50% off for Prime Day
The smartwatch is an absolute bargain at its current Prime Day price, so act fast and save while you can!
This year's Amazon Prime Day definitely doesn't disappoint. In addition to bonkers Prime Day phone deals and Prime Day discounts on tablets, we're seeing generous offers on smartwatches from brands like Google and Samsung.
Actually, Prime Day 2025 allows Galaxy fans to save big on one of the best smartwatches for outdoor enthusiasts, the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Yep, even this rugged—and pretty expensive fella—is selling at a generous discount right now.
You can get it for 50% off, bringing the price to just under $325 — which is just bonkers, considering it's a new all-time low for this feature-rich smartwatch. This is an unmissable deal, especially since the timepiece has never seen such a massive price cut before.
The biggest discount we've ever seen was $256, and that one only lasted a few days. Naturally, this means you should act fast and take advantage of the deal now, as Amazon is full of bargain hunters looking to score a top-tier smartwatch at a bargain price.
Of course, you wouldn't want your smartwatch to die on you while you're out and about. That's why our friend here offers solid battery life—up to two days on a single charge with heart rate tracking on and the always-on display turned off.
Now add all the bells and whistles a premium smartwatch comes with — including Samsung's body composition analysis and FDA-approved sleep apnea detection — and you've got a timepiece that's worth every penny and absolutely irresistible at 50% off. So, don't miss out!
Built to last, the Galaxy Watch Ultra rocks a titanium case and a sapphire crystal glass screen. On top of that, it boasts IP68 and 10ATM ratings, meaning it's dust-tight, can survive submersion in water up to five feet for about 30 minutes, and can even withstand dives of up to 328 feet. All this makes it tough enough to handle just about anything — the perfect companion for any Galaxy user with an active lifestyle.
