New Apple TV 4K with A12 Bionic brings 120Hz refresh rate, dandy Siri remote

Previous Apple TV 4K’s hardware doesn’t allow for 120Hz refresh rate due to it using an HDMI 2.0 port which is limited to 4K 60Hz. The new model is using HDMI

The current Apple TV 4K supports 4K HDR content and Dolby Atmos sound. tvOS provides access to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+ and the company’s own Apple TV service, which is only available on tvOS as TV set-top boxes go. There were references about said 120Hz support in the latest tvOS 14.5 Beta and, since the update is now official, Apple TV officially joins the rare 4K at 120Hz club, a privilege that can only be fully useful on certain TV sets and monitors.Previous Apple TV 4K’s hardware doesn’t allow for 120Hz refresh rate due to it using an HDMI 2.0 port which is limited to 4K 60Hz. The new model is using HDMI 2.1 for it to be able to support the 120Hz refresh rate. The new HDMI port would also require a 120Hz TV to deliver that smooth refresh rate, and there are plenty of those already available. The higher refresh rate will make gaming on compatible games with the Apple TV 4K smoother and make its interface smoother as well.

$179 for 32GB Apple TV model

$199 for 64GB Apple TV model





The new Apple TV 4K 2021 also supports gaming services and controllers, like the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controllers. The fresh puck has the company’s voice assistant, Siri, and its iCloud and Apple Music services, too. You could get the previous Apple TV 4K model on Amazon for $179, and the 2021 Apple TV 4K edition costs exactly that, too, save for a 64GB version that is $199.