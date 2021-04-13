Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories iOS Apple Tablets

Apple announces 'Spring Loaded' iPad Pro event for April 20th

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 13, 2021, 11:05 AM
Apple announces 'Spring Loaded' iPad Pro event for April 20th
Hours after Siri prematurely revealed the event date, Apple has sent out media invites to another announcement event — titled ‘Spring Loaded’— that’s scheduled to take place as soon as next week, on April 20.

How and when to watch Apple's April 2021 event


The ‘Spring Loaded’ press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20. Like recent special Apple Events, this one will be pre-recorded and streamed through Apple’s official website on support browsers, the Apple YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app.

It starts at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST and should run for around one hour, although the exact runtime hasn’t been revealed. In terms of announcements, Apple is expected to introduce several new products including a new iPad Pro and AirTags.

What to expect at the April 20th Apple event?

5G iPad Pro (2021)

The most important product rumored to be making an appearance at the April Apple event is the next-generation iPad Pro (2021). The 12.9-inch model is said to feature a more advanced mini-LED display, while the 11-inch version will stick to Apple's usual LCD panel.

Significant design upgrades are unlikely, so expect the iPad Pro (2021) models to look almost identical to the current iPad Pro (2020) line.

The good news is that Apple’s said to be planning some big internal improvements. The upcoming A14X Bionic chipset, expected to offer M1 MacBook-like performance, is on the cards alongside optional 5G connectivity and stylus support — check out the best Apple Pencil alternatives

There have also been reports of an updated USB-C port that supports the Thunderbolt standard, something Apple has typically reserved for its line of Mac products but that would enable compatibility with a wider range of peripherals.
AirTags

Apple’s item tracking tags — AirTags — have been in development for years and faced several delays. The brand promoted third-party alternatives last week, but rumor has it that they could finally be announced at the April 2021 event and be priced at $39 in the US.

Like Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag+, Apple AirTags are expected to use a combination of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Ultra Wideband (UWB) tech to enable a more accurate tracking experience while respecting user privacy.
iOS 14.5

Apple has been working on iOS 14.5 for months. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Tim Cook said the update was only “a few weeks” from being released, so there’s a good chance the release date will be announced at the April event.

In terms of features, the most important once is App Tracking Transparency. The privacy-focused feature, which has been heavily criticized by Facebook, gives users the option of stopping apps from tracking them across third-party apps and websites.

AirPods 3

The second-generation AirPods were introduced in March 2019, so an upgrade is due soon. Whether AirPods 3 will be announced at the April event next week or in late 2021 is unclear, though.

Regardless, the next-gen AirPods should offer an updated design that retains the universal tip design and introduces shorter stems inspired by Apple’s pricier AirPods Pro.

Improvements to the audio experience and battery life could be coming too, although active noise cancellation is unlikely to make the cut.
New Apple TV

The current Apple TV 4K was announced in September 2017 and uses outdated hardware like the A10X Fusion chipset. A new model with a potentially redesigned remote is in the works, and there’s a good chance it could debut at this month’s Apple Event.

It could be powered by the A14X Bionic, like the iPad Pro (2021), and focus on gaming — the latest rumors suggest it’ll support 4K 120Hz gaming — as part of Apple’s desire to push its Apple Arcade subscription service.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Buy — the best place to buy a OnePlus 9
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 13 5G renders show off smaller notch, diagonal camera
Popular stories
April 20 Apple event prematurely revealed by... Siri
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless