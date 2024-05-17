Wait until May 20th to trade in an older iPhone toward the purchase of an iPhone 15 series model
If you've been ready to pull the trigger on the purchase of an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max by trading in an older iPhone model, you might wait until May 20th to make the deal. That's because starting on that date, and running until June 3rd, Apple will increase the value of the credit it will give someone who trades in an iPhone and uses that credit to purchase an iPhone 15 series model.
While Apple hasn't made any sort of announcement about this, and usually it doesn't publicize any changes to trade-in values, a tweet from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said, "Starting Monday in the U.S. and Canada, you’ll get an iPhone trade-in value boost at Apple retail stores if you use the credit towards an iPhone 15/Pro/Plus/Max. This will last till June 3rd." First, we should point out that Gurman is as much an Apple insider as any journalist can be.
Secondly, note the wording on the tweet that says that the trade-in credit must be used to buy a 2023 iPhone. So you cannot take advantage of these higher trade-in values to buy an iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or an iPhone SE which are the other iPhone models, besides the iPhone 15 series, offered by Apple Stores.
Apple's Trade-In page reveals the current trade-in values. Starting May 20th, these values will be higher until June 3rd:
- iPhone 14 Pro Max-Up to $630
- iPhone 14 Pro-Up to $520
- iPhone 14 Plus-Up to $420
- iPhone 14-Up to $370
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)-Up to $160
- iPhone 13 Pro Max-Up to $450
- iPhone 13 Pro-Up to $370
- iPhone 13-Up to $300
- iPhone 13 mini-Up to $270
- iPhone 12-Pro Max-Up to $350
- iPhone 12 Pro-Up to $270
- iPhone 12-Up to $200
- iPhone 12 mini-Up to $170
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)-Up to $80
- iPhone 11 Pro Max-Up to $270
- iPhone 11 Pro-Up to $220
- iPhone 11-Up to $170
- iPhone XS Max-Up to $150
- iPhone XS-Up to $110
- iPhone XR-Up to $110
- iPhone X-Up to $100
- iPhone 8 Plus-Up to $80
- iPhone 8-Up to $50
- iPhone 7 Plus-Up to $50
