Wait until May 20th to trade in an older iPhone toward the purchase of an iPhone 15 series model

iPhone 15 /Pro/Plus/Max. This will last till June 3rd." First, we should point out that Gurman is as much an Apple insider as any journalist can be. While Apple hasn't made any sort of announcement about this, and usually it doesn't publicize any changes to trade-in values, a tweet from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said, "Starting Monday in the U.S. and Canada, you’ll get an iPhone trade-in value boost at Apple retail stores if you use the credit towards an/Pro/Plus/Max. This will last till June 3rd." First, we should point out that Gurman is as much an Apple insider as any journalist can be.





iPhone 15 series, offered by Apple Stores.

Secondly, note the wording on the tweet that says that the trade-in credit must be used to buy a 2023 iPhone. So you cannot take advantage of these higher trade-in values to buy an iPhone 14 iPhone 13 , or an iPhone SE which are the other iPhone models, besides theseries, offered by Apple Stores.





Apple's Trade-In page reveals the current trade-in values. Starting May 20th, these values will be higher until June 3rd: