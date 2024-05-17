Wait until May 20th to trade in an older iPhone toward the purchase of an iPhone 15 series model

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
If you've been ready to pull the trigger on the purchase of an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max by trading in an older iPhone model, you might wait until May 20th to make the deal. That's because starting on that date, and running until June 3rd, Apple will increase the value of the credit it will give someone who trades in an iPhone and uses that credit to purchase an iPhone 15 series model.

While Apple hasn't made any sort of announcement about this, and usually it doesn't publicize any changes to trade-in values, a tweet from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said, "Starting Monday in the U.S. and Canada, you’ll get an iPhone trade-in value boost at Apple retail stores if you use the credit towards an iPhone 15/Pro/Plus/Max. This will last till June 3rd." First, we should point out that Gurman is as much an Apple insider as any journalist can be. 

Secondly, note the wording on the tweet that says that the trade-in credit must be used to buy a 2023 iPhone. So you cannot take advantage of these higher trade-in values to buy an iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or an iPhone SE which are the other iPhone models, besides the iPhone 15 series, offered by Apple Stores.

Apple's Trade-In page reveals the current trade-in values. Starting May 20th, these values will be higher until June 3rd:

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

