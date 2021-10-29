Apple surpasses Xiaomi and becomes the second biggest phone manufacturer, catching up with Samsung

Apple surpasses Xiaomi and becomes the second biggest phone manufacturer, catching up with Samsung4
Samsung and Xiaomi’s decline could be attributed to the chip shortage crisis. The global market has seen a drop of 6.7% in smartphone sales on a year-to-year basis in Q3. This is is mostly due to the crisis too. Samsung’s decline is also explained by the company not releasing a Galaxy Note device this year. The Note series was always a strong seller for the Korean manufacturer, but this year it decided to focus on foldable phones instead, increasing the average price of its smartphone sales.
But Apple has also been affected by the crisis. Currently, iPhone 13 shipping is slow. If you try to order yours now, you will have to wait until late November or even December for delivery. This slows down the iPhone’s sales and doesn’t allow Apple to surpass Samsung and become the number one smartphone manufacturer.
In the battle for biggest phone manufacturer, Vivo and Oppo are tied for fourth place with each shipping about 33.3 million in Q3. Vivo has seen a growth of 5.8% on a year-to-year basis, while Oppo increased its sales by 8.6%. The total number of smartphones shipped in 2021 until now is 331.2 million.