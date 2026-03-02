Motorola officially adds a brilliant new mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery to its Edge family





6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED screen with 2772 x 1272 pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate technology, and up to 5200 nits of brightness;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor;

8GB RAM;

256GB internal storage space;

Android 16 ;

; Five years of guaranteed security updates;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony LYTIA 710 sensor;

13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and Quad Pixel technology;

5,200/7,000mAh battery;

68W TurboPower charging support;

Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos;

IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;

MIL-STD 810H durability;

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;

USB Type-C port;

Bluetooth 6.0;

Nylon-inspired and linen-inspired finishes;

Pantone Sporting Green, Pantone Silhouette, Pantone Orient Blue, and Pantone Country Air color options;

162.76 x 75.6 x 7.21mm dimensions (5,200mAh variant);

162.76 x 75.6 x 7.99mm dimensions (7.000mAh model);

177 grams weight (5,200mAh variant);

193 grams weight (7,000mAh variant).

I'm not talking about the usual types of storage and memory distinctions, mind you, as a slightly costlier Motorola Edge 70 Fusion model packs a gargantuan 7,000mAh (silicon-carbon) battery, while a cheaper variant settles for a 5,200mAh (lithium-ion, presumably) cell.





Curiously enough, Motorola mentions nothing about this crucial difference in its official Edge 70 Fusion announcement article , perhaps even more bizarrely choosing to promote just the 5,200mAh model that's purportedly capable of lasting up to 39 hours between charges in "normal" usage.





While that's clearly not a bad number for a budget-friendly Android mid-ranger, the 7,000mAh variant is rated at up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is obviously even better.

Is the Edge 70 Fusion competitively priced?





As always, you'll each have to be the judge of that when deciding what new phone to buy, but if you want my opinion, I believe the value for your money is pretty great here, especially if you can live with the slightly thicker profile and heavier body of the slightly more expensive 7,000mAh model.









What I don't like is that Motorola isn't ready to commit to any specific number of major OS promotions for this Android 16 -running mid-ranger, merely promising to deliver regular security patches for (at least) five years from the handset's commercial debut. That's not bad, don't get me wrong, but if Motorola truly wants to be taken seriously as a Samsung, Apple, and Google rival, its software support commitments need to be a lot better.





US availability for devices like the Edge 70 Fusion would also help on that front, but unfortunately, I think the chances of that happening are nonexistent.