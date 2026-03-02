Motorola officially adds a brilliant new mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery to its Edge family
The oft-leaked Edge 70 Fusion holds no more secrets, packing... up to a 7,000mAh battery in Europe.
Motorola's latest mid-range soldier comes in a slew of undoubtedly attractive colors. | Image by Motorola
Scheduled for a release in India later this week, Motorola's newest Edge-branded handset has first made a (not so) surprising appearance in Barcelona for a Mobile World Congress announcement alongside the company's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7 rival.
As you can imagine, the Edge 70 Fusion is not here to battle the super-premium likes of Samsung's Galaxy S26 or S26 Ultra, instead setting its sights on the budget-friendly Galaxy A56, upcoming Galaxy A57, and Google's Pixel 10a.
Here are all the official specs in a neat list
- 6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED screen with 2772 x 1272 pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate technology, and up to 5200 nits of brightness;
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor;
- 8GB RAM;
- 256GB internal storage space;
- Android 16;
- Five years of guaranteed security updates;
- 50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony LYTIA 710 sensor;
- 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and Quad Pixel technology;
- 5,200/7,000mAh battery;
- 68W TurboPower charging support;
- Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos;
- IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;
- MIL-STD 810H durability;
- Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;
- USB Type-C port;
- Bluetooth 6.0;
- Nylon-inspired and linen-inspired finishes;
- Pantone Sporting Green, Pantone Silhouette, Pantone Orient Blue, and Pantone Country Air color options;
- 162.76 x 75.6 x 7.21mm dimensions (5,200mAh variant);
- 162.76 x 75.6 x 7.99mm dimensions (7.000mAh model);
- 177 grams weight (5,200mAh variant);
- 193 grams weight (7,000mAh variant).
While most of these details were confirmed during Motorola's unconventional buzz-building campaign for the Edge 70 Fusion last week, a key piece of information that no one knew about until today is that there are actually two different versions of this device.
Pantone Country Air might be my favorite Edge 70 Fusion colorway. | Image by Motorola
I'm not talking about the usual types of storage and memory distinctions, mind you, as a slightly costlier Motorola Edge 70 Fusion model packs a gargantuan 7,000mAh (silicon-carbon) battery, while a cheaper variant settles for a 5,200mAh (lithium-ion, presumably) cell.
Curiously enough, Motorola mentions nothing about this crucial difference in its official Edge 70 Fusion announcement article, perhaps even more bizarrely choosing to promote just the 5,200mAh model that's purportedly capable of lasting up to 39 hours between charges in "normal" usage.
Which Edge 70 Fusion variant sounds better to you?
While that's clearly not a bad number for a budget-friendly Android mid-ranger, the 7,000mAh variant is rated at up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is obviously even better.
Is the Edge 70 Fusion competitively priced?
As always, you'll each have to be the judge of that when deciding what new phone to buy, but if you want my opinion, I believe the value for your money is pretty great here, especially if you can live with the slightly thicker profile and heavier body of the slightly more expensive 7,000mAh model.
That one costs £379.99 in the UK, €499 in Italy, and €529 in France, while the 5,200mAh variant is officially priced at £370, €469, and €499 in the exact same markets. I think we can all agree the differences are by no means substantial, and whichever version you'll end up picking, I also believe you'll be more than pleased with the large, sharp, and super-bright screen, excellent cameras, blazing fast charging, ultra-robust construction, undeniably attractive colors, and powerful speakers of the Edge 70 Fusion.
For some reason, the 7,000mAh variant is only available in the UK in this Pantone Silhouette hue. | Image by Motorola
What I don't like is that Motorola isn't ready to commit to any specific number of major OS promotions for this Android 16-running mid-ranger, merely promising to deliver regular security patches for (at least) five years from the handset's commercial debut. That's not bad, don't get me wrong, but if Motorola truly wants to be taken seriously as a Samsung, Apple, and Google rival, its software support commitments need to be a lot better.
US availability for devices like the Edge 70 Fusion would also help on that front, but unfortunately, I think the chances of that happening are nonexistent.
