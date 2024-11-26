Let's be real, the iPhone 17 Air will be a hit... if Apple doesn't push the price point too far

We interrupt our coverage of the best Black Friday deals from across the web and your search for the perfect Christmas gifts for all those you care about to tackle a topic that may seem insignificant at the moment, but that's likely to be on everyone's lips and minds roughly this time next year.





iPhone 17 Air before, and they've rarely coincided with the ultimate commercial reality. Yes, I'm looking to claim bragging rights when I'll inevitably be proven correct about one of Apple 's "next big things." How can I be so certain that will happen? Because I've heard pessimistic early predictions on products like theAir before, and they've rarely coincided with the ultimate commercial reality.

Like it or not, (almost) everything that Apple touches turns to gold









iPhone 17 Air to flop to tone down their hopes. I was also incredibly sad to see that Plus variant replace the Mini to begin with in 2022, but I'm not going to let my feelings towards (truly) compact handsets and unnecessarily thin smartphones cloud my judgment. As such, I have to respectfully disagree with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today and advise Apple haters who are expecting the 2025Air to flop to tone down their hopes.









iPhone 17 Air advertising potential to believe this will suffer the same unfortunate fate as the I realize I'm going out on a limb by opposing the view of one of the most reliable Apple leakers and respected tech industry analysts out there, but I see way too muchAir advertising potential to believe this will suffer the same unfortunate fate as the iPhone 15 Plus or iPhone 12 mini









iPhone 17 Air, meanwhile, is widely expected to exude premiumness (is that even a word?) and classiness, just as the popular I strongly believe diminutive iPhones never found a large audience because potential buyers saw their small screens as a sign of weakness... that wasn't necessarily reflected in their price points. TheAir, meanwhile, is widely expected to exude premiumness (is that even a word?) and classiness, just as the popular iPad Air (2024) duo does.



iPhone 17 Air and the MacBook Air lineup, and while I do realize that products like the I feel like that's a much more fitting parallel to draw than the one between theAir and the MacBook Air lineup, and while I do realize that products like the Vision Pro and AirPods Max haven't exactly "turned to gold", I don't expect that to dictate what will happen to this already divisive next-gen iOS handset in any way.

Will you buy the iPhone 17 Air?





Mind you, I'm not asking if you should get this slimmed-down high-ender when it will (purportedly) see daylight. Because the answer to that question is most likely a resounding no for a vast majority of Apple fans and especially for non-fans.





But will you be convinced by the company's undoubtedly aggressive marketing to go for a thinner, lighter, and prettier device than anything we've ever seen from Apple? Be honest, you're not ruling that out today , and you will certainly find the temptation extremely hard to resist once the iPhone 17 Air is actually within reach.









Let's be real, some buying decisions are logical and carefully thought-out, while others... not so much. This will probably fall into the latter category for millions of people around the world, and knowing Apple, creating a strong value proposition (at least at first glance) for the iPhone 17 Air shouldn't be a big problem either.







