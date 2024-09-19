Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Apple is in trouble, and killing off the iPhone 17 Plus may only deepen its woes

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
The highly anticipated iPhone 16 family is finally here, and... no one seems to be impressed by it. It might be the overly detailed leaks (although that's always the case before a big Apple announcement) or it might be the lack of Apple Intelligence features at launch (which is truly a rare occurrence for a new iPhone), but at the end of the day, the fact of the matter is nothing feels special or unique about the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max... yet.

Unfortunately for the Cupertino-based tech giant, journalists and bloggers are not the only ones saying that, with many regular consumers seemingly welcoming the new iOS handset quartet with a collective shrug of their shoulders and minimal enthusiasm. The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max in particular are reportedly performing poorly at the global box-office, which is why Apple is widely expected to kill off the Plus model for next year's iPhone 17 series.

Wait, that doesn't make sense


Well, it doesn't now, but it certainly did prior to this surprising report claiming that early iPhone 16 and 16 Plus pre-orders are beating expectations while iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max demand is tracking a lot lower than iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max numbers this time last year.

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

