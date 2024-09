Apple is in trouble, and killing off the iPhone 17 Plus may only deepen its woes

finally

iPhone 16





Unfortunately for the Cupertino-based tech giant, journalists and bloggers are not the only ones saying that, with many regular consumers seemingly welcoming the new iOS handset quartet with a collective shrug of their shoulders and minimal enthusiasm. The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max in particular are reportedly performing poorly at the global box-office, which is why Apple is widely expected to kill off the Plus model for next year's iPhone 17 series.

Wait, that doesn't make sense





now , but it certainly did prior to iPhone 16 iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max demand is tracking a lot lower than iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max numbers this time last year. Well, it doesn't, but it certainly did prior to this surprising report claiming that earlyand 16 Plus pre-orders are beating expectations whileand 16 Pro Max demand is tracking a lot lower thanand 15 Pro Max numbers this time last year.





The highly anticipated iPhone 16 family ishere, and... no one seems to be impressed by it. It might be the overly detailed leaks (although that's always the case before a big Apple announcement) or it might be the lack of Apple Intelligence features at launch (which is truly a rare occurrence for a new iPhone), but at the end of the day, the fact of the matter is nothing feels special or unique about the, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max... yet.