iPhone 17 Slim/Ultra/Air: for when you want to pay more for less

"Ambition is the last refuge of failure".



That's what a cheeky fellow by the name of Oscar Wilde said back in the day.



The above clever quote is about the first thing that came to mind when I came across this:



Apple official says the iPhone 17 will be the company's "most ambitious product in history"

The second thing that goes through my mind when stumbling upon this bold statement is "Yeah, no", and the third thing is… well, I can't write it down.



Without a shadow of a doubt, the most ambitious product in Apple history is not the



Sure, Apple being Apple (or any company, really) won't go and say that they're feeling "meh" about their next product, especially when it's their most popular product, like the iPhone.



I'm sure that Apple is putting a lot of thought and effort into the iPhone 17 .



Maybe a touch too much.



Maybe it's better for Apple to act on the following advice, as The King sang it:



