Apple's iPhone 14 apparently got a big RAM upgrade, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did not

But Apple has interestingly decided to upgrade the vanilla iPhone 14 compared to its predecessor while keeping the Pro and Pro Max RAM counts unchanged and of course aligning the iPhone 14 Plus with all the others.





Because Apple itself never likes to confirm this type of information, hardcore multitaskers could still cling on to their hopes of seeing the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max released with 8GB RAM on deck, although the chances of something like that materializing now are almost non-existent. But hey, at least we have one potential iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max feature to already be excited about.

Should iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max buyers care?





at least 8GB RAM, with many ultra-high-end industry newcomers In short, not really. It's true, most of the best Android phones money can buy right now come packing8GB RAM, with many ultra-high-end industry newcomers starting at 12 gigs these days and going all the way up to 18GB... at fitting prices.





But there's a reason why Apple never mentions this technical detail at its product launch events, in its press releases, or even on its otherwise very detailed specs-dedicated webpages. Simply put, iOS multitasking is not and has never been a problem on devices like the iPhone 13, 13 mini, or third-gen iPhone SE, all of which offer a "measly" (by modern Android high-end standards, at least) 4GB RAM.









That suggests future iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max users will all be happy with how their handsets are able to juggle multiple tasks, activities, and apps at the same time. We also fully expect Apple to keep all these devices (and their humbler non-Pro predecessors) in mind when building the next few iOS versions, making it so that you won't notice any deficiency in this department if 2023's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max do end up taking the leap to 8GB RAM.





Of course, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max owners will still have plenty of reasons to feel superior to those willing to settle for an iPhone 14 or 14 Plus, with a significantly faster processor in tow, as well as the aforementioned Dynamic Island trick, a 48MP primary camera, an extra telephoto lens, an arguably sleeker and stronger design, and a smoother screen with 120Hz refresh rate support.





On top of it all, there's also a possibility that the iPhone 14 Pro duo will feature a faster LPDDR5 RAM technology than the LPDDR4X iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, as tipped by a couple of sources in recent months, although that remains to be confirmed after the handset family actually starts shipping.




