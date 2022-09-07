 Apple announces the AirPods Pro 2 - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Apple announces the AirPods Pro 2

Apple
Apple announces the AirPods Pro 2
After almost 3 years, Apple has finally unveiled the successor to the original AirPods Pro. The company’s most high-end earbuds are getting an upgrade in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. 

The latter made their debut alongside the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch Pro at the Cupertino company’s “Far Out” event today. Apple describes them as its "most advanced AirPods ever". 

The AirPods Pro 2 introduce improvements to the active noise cancellation (ANC) technology of their predecessor, with Apple promising "2x better" noise cancellation. The new AirPods will also have more refined high bandwidth connectivity and an all new Spatial Audio feature. The latter promises to bring an added level of depth to users' audio experience. Spacial Audio can also be further personalized, in accordance with the users' preference. 

 

This is a developing story. More information will be added as the Far out event unfolds.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Watch 8 with body temperature sensor is here, will the price give you fever?
Apple Watch 8 with body temperature sensor is here, will the price give you fever?
The new Apple Watch SE 2 is official with an S8 chip and Crash Detection
The new Apple Watch SE 2 is official with an S8 chip and Crash Detection
Study reveals that you can't trust 70% of the Amazon reviews for this current iPhone model
Study reveals that you can't trust 70% of the Amazon reviews for this current iPhone model
Samsung is so pumped about iPhone 14 Far Out event it posted the placeholder stream on Youtube
Samsung is so pumped about iPhone 14 Far Out event it posted the placeholder stream on Youtube
Watch the iPhone 14 unveiling right now: what to expect from Apple's 'Far Out' event
Watch the iPhone 14 unveiling right now: what to expect from Apple's 'Far Out' event
Fairly reliable source claims to have leaked iPhone 14 Pro image from prerecorded event
Fairly reliable source claims to have leaked iPhone 14 Pro image from prerecorded event

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless