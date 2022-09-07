Apple announces the AirPods Pro 2

After almost 3 years, Apple has finally unveiled the successor to the original AirPods Pro. The company’s most high-end earbuds are getting an upgrade in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2.





The latter made their debut alongside the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch Pro at the Cupertino company’s “Far Out” event today. Apple describes them as its "most advanced AirPods ever".





The AirPods Pro 2 introduce improvements to the active noise cancellation (ANC) technology of their predecessor, with Apple promising "2x better" noise cancellation. The new AirPods will also have more refined high bandwidth connectivity and an all new Spatial Audio feature. The latter promises to bring an added level of depth to users' audio experience. Spacial Audio can also be further personalized, in accordance with the users' preference.







