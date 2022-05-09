iPhone 14 battery life: everything we know
The battery life of our phones has always been one of the key decision making factors when choosing a new one.
Although battery life information for the new iPhone 14 is scarce at this point, we have tried to answer all questions that may be of interest.
Will the iPhone 14 have better battery life?
For now, the short answer here is—maybe. A few months ago a report by Taiwan’s Economic Daily News stated that the iPhone 14 will come with a brand new 5G chip from TSMC inside with support for Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. More importantly, this new chip is built on the 6nm process, which makes it smaller and more power-efficient.
With the new 5G chip, Apple may very well make it so that the iPhone 14 lasts even longer than the iPhone 13 series, be it by having space to place a larger battery, thanks to the chip’s lower power consumption, or both. However, that depends on whether that extra leeway is used for something else, like constant 5G connectivity for example.
Apart from the new rumored 5G chip, there is not much else to go on when it comes to the iPhone 14’s battery life, though. Be sure to check this article again in the future as we will be updating it with the latest information on the topic.
How much battery will the iPhone 14 have?
Currently, there is no information on the battery size for any of the expected iPhone 14 models. That being said, the new 5G chip could result in a slightly larger one.
We can at least take a look at the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series’ battery sizes to get an idea of what improvements we can hope for:
|iPhone battery capacity
|iPhone 13
|iPhone 12
|% difference
|iPhone 13 mini battery capacity
|2,406 mAh
|2,227 mAh
|+9%
|iPhone 13 battery capacity
|3,227 mAh
|2,815 mAh
|+15%
|iPhone 13 Pro battery capacity
|3,095 mAh
|2,815 mAh
|+11%
|iPhone 13 Pro Max battery capacity
|4,352 mAh
|3,687 mAh
|+19%
Will iPhone 14 use USB-C?
A recent ruling by the European Commission that aims to combat e-waste is trying to push for a common charging port for all phones in the EU, i.e. USB-C. Now, it is not very clear what effect that would have on the iPhone 14 if any at all, but it is worth taking note of. That being said, it is more likely that the new phones from Apple will once again come with a lightning port for charging.
As for the charger itself, well, it is probably safer not to expect one.
How fast will the iPhone 14 charge?
Apple is admittedly quite behind when it comes to the iPhone’s fast charging capabilities, at least compared to competitors. The iPhone 13’s maximum is 20W when charged with a cable and 15W with MagSafe wireless charging (7.5W with regular Qi chargers).
In comparison, the Galaxy S22 can charge at a maximum speed of 45W via a cable, only matching the iPhone in its 15W wireless charging.
There are no reports on whether Apple will decide to improve on this aspect with the iPhone 14 series yet, but the heat is definitely building up from competitors like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and others.
Will iPhone 14 have reverse wireless charging?
There is no word about the iPhone 14 series featuring reverse wireless charging, however, if Apple ends up surprising us with this Feature in September, it would very likely be reserved for the Pro models only.
