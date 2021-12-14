iPhone 14 Pro set to be the first with a 48MP main camera and 8GB RAM

iPhone 14 Pro set to be the first with a 48MP main camera and 8GB RAM1
A new rumor has surfaced that the iPhone 14 Pro models scheduled to launch in September 2022 will finally break the 12MP barrier and rock a 48MP main camera. The report comes from a research note with Haitong International Securities, which analyst Jeff Pu shared with the folks at MacRumors.
Moving on from the cameras, Pu also mentions both of the iPhone 14 Pro models will be equipped with an upgraded 8GB of RAM, compared to the 6GB found in the iPhone 13 Pro. In general, the new iPhone hardly needs the extra RAM, however, this upgrade could very well be to achieve that 8K of video shooting mentioned earlier. Filming in such high resolution demands an amazing amount of fast memory.
Now, take the last paragraph with a grain of salt, as 120Hz screens on the regular iPhone 14 and Apple going back to offering 64GB seem highly unlikely. Jeff Pu’s accuracy has been hit or misses in the past. Other sources, for example, say that the iPhone 14 models will have 60Hz displays.
