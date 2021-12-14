Notification Center

Apple Camera

iPhone 14 Pro set to be the first with a 48MP main camera and 8GB RAM

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
1
iPhone 14 Pro set to be the first with a 48MP main camera and 8GB RAM
The iPhone has been rocking a 12MP main camera ever since the release of the much-loved iPhone 6s. Having said that, Apple has managed to squeeze out the utmost use of those 12MP, probably reaching the limits of what’s possible with the iPhone 13.

A new rumor has surfaced that the iPhone 14 Pro models scheduled to launch in September 2022 will finally break the 12MP barrier and rock a 48MP main camera. The report comes from a research note with Haitong International Securities, which analyst Jeff Pu shared with the folks at MacRumors.

Adding to the information about the 48MP camera, Pu also says that the ultra-wide and telephoto snappers on the back of the iPhone 14 Pro will remain with 12MP. The information about the main camera we are getting from Pu matches that of another famous analyst—Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo also said that the new 48MP camera would allow the iPhone 14 Pro to shoot 8K video.

Moving on from the cameras, Pu also mentions both of the iPhone 14 Pro models will be equipped with an upgraded 8GB of RAM, compared to the 6GB found in the iPhone 13 Pro. In general, the new iPhone hardly needs the extra RAM, however, this upgrade could very well be to achieve that 8K of video shooting mentioned earlier. Filming in such high resolution demands an amazing amount of fast memory.

There are a few more predictions that Jeff Pu makes about next year’s iPhones. He says that the upcoming lineup will have smooth displays with a 120Hz refresh rate throughout the board—even in the non-pro models. He also claims that, unlike this year, in 2022, Apple will revert to offering 64GB of storage for its base regular iPhone models.

Now, take the last paragraph with a grain of salt, as 120Hz screens on the regular iPhone 14 and Apple going back to offering 64GB seem highly unlikely. Jeff Pu’s accuracy has been hit or misses in the past. Other sources, for example, say that the iPhone 14 models will have 60Hz displays.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 14 leaks (8 updates)

