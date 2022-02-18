New iPhone 14 Pro rumor corroborates earlier info about an 8GB of RAM version

New iPhone 14 Pro rumor corroborates earlier info about an 8GB of RAM version0
*Image of the iPhone 13 Pro Max
It might still be early for actual leaks about the upcoming iPhone 14 series, but that doesn't stop the rumor mill from going, and now AppleInsider reports about some new information that has popped up online about the iPhone 14 Pro. According to a new report citing sources within the supply chain for iPhones, the iPhone 14 Pro will have 8GB of RAM.
iPhone 14 Pro rumors of 8GB of RAM corroborated yet again
Generally, Apple doesn't announce how much RAM is included in the iPhone, but with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Pro, the amount of RAM did increase to 6GB. Now, a leaker going by the username "yeux1122" has published a new rumor about the iPhone 14 Pro on the South Korean blogging site Naver.
The leaker claims the Pro iPhone 14 model will come with 8GB of RAM, and additionally, the post states that scheduling for mass production has also been underway.
The info about the Pro version of the iPhone 14 coming with 8GB of RAM is not a new rumor, but this latest info comes to corroborate it, so this possibility is getting a bit higher. In December, another rumor claimed the Pro iPhone 14 will feature 8GB of RAM, possibly for the camera performance or for general multitasking abilities.
The other part of the new rumor talks about production plans. Basically, mass production plans, specifically for major parts, have been going faster, according to the leaker. However, keep in mind that we cannot confirm this information yet, so take it with a pinch of salt.
For reference, if this turns out to be the case, the iPhone 14 Pro will be the first iPhone to have 8GB of RAM. The leaker does not give additional information so far.
iPhone 14 series rumors and leaks: what we know so far
Although it's still months away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 series, as many of you may know, rumors and leaks about the upcoming iPhone release have been appearing on the internet. Let's see what we have heard so far about the next-gen iPhones that Apple will be unveiling sometime in the fall of this year.
The most recent piece of information that we reported on was that it is possible for the iPhone 14 series to be the last series to come with a physical SIM tray and that Apple could go full eSIM after the iPhone 14.
Other than that, here's what is expected for the iPhone 14 series. This year, the company is reportedly going to introduce two standard models: a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and a bigger, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max (yes, there won't probably be a mini iPhone from now on, unfortunately for those of you who would want a compact iPhone), then two Pro variants: a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch Pro Max model.
Similar to this year, the Pro models will be getting ProMotion: 120Hz display refresh rates, but although at the beginning some rumors suggested ProMotion will also grace the base iPhone 14 models, it seems to not be the case, according to reputable industry insider Ross Young.
Additionally, the Pro models are rumored to feature a new design that will get rid of the instantly-recognizable iPhone notch to replace it with a version of a double pill and hole cutouts (or something completely different, we don't know yet).
Apart from that, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max would sport a 48MP main camera, instead of the current versions' 12MP main camera. We expect the flagship series to be powered by the next-gen Apply A16 Bionic chip.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone 14 leaks (20 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-