Amazon kicks off US Asus ROG Phone 6 availability... with distant delivery estimates





Unveiled more than two months ago, the "regular" Asus ROG Phone 6 also appears to have quietly become available in the US at some point in the last week or so, although even its earliest adopters in the region will have to wait until the "October 20-24" timeframe for their orders to be delivered.

That's... definitely a little inconvenient, but it's not like hardcore mobile gamers have a lot of solid alternatives to choose from at the time of this writing. Unfortunately, the state-of-the-art ROG Phone 6 Pro with a whopping 18 gigs of RAM under the hood and a handy 2-inch secondary display on the back remains "unavailable" at Amazon, which means you'll need to "settle" for up to 16GB memory if you're in a hurry.





The non-Pro Asus ROG Phone 6 "only" sports the one 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels, super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate capabilities, up to 720Hz touch-sampling rate, and ultra-low 23ms latency while offering a more than decent combination of 256 gigs of internal storage space and 12GB RAM in an entry-level configuration priced at $999.





You can also cough up an extra Benjamin today and bump those numbers up to 512 and 16GB respectively in the same Phantom Black and Storm White color options (and with the same long waiting times) as the most affordable variant.





In both cases (as well as in the case of the ROG Phone 6 Pro ), you'll get the extreme raw power of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a pair of outstanding stereo speakers, great battery life, decent camera performance with the help of three rear-facing shooters and a single 12MP selfie snapper, and above all, a host of neat software tricks and super-advanced hardware components designed to take your gaming experiences to the next level.



