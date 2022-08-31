Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be the most powerful 2023 phone with enhanced 3nm chip

N3E will further extend our N3 family with enhanced performance, power and yield. We observed a high level of customer engagement at N3E, and volume production is scheduled for around one year after N3





Qualcomm's next best thing, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that will be in Galaxy S23 phones this winter, won't be able to take advantage of the 3nm process and will still be a 4nm affair, leaving the 3nm node for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 slated for en masse usage in 2024 phones.





Ditto for the world's largest phone chipset maker MediaTek which will only issue 3nm processors made by TSMC towards the tail end of 2023, so that leaves only Apple as a large customer for TSMC's "enhanced" 3nm mobile chipset production node, likely for the eventual A17 processor.

According to TSMC's CEO speaking at the Q2 earnings call, "," or about this time next year.