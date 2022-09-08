Impressive! Apple turned what would've been a drawback for Google and Samsung into an absolute selling point (iPhone 14 Pro)

This is why Apple's got the big bucks

I've noticed that despite being a cutout, this Dynamic Island area of the display is indeed touch sensitive too, so it can be tapped to reveal shortcuts and other things. We'll see exactly how developers will implement it in their apps, but things are looking pretty fun. I can already imagine using it as a seeking shortcut in video editing apps, or as a navigation bar in social media apps, perhaps?Where most other smartphone brands would've seen a physical design drawback, and would've likely tried to hide it in software, as opposed to letting it "move around" and expand……Apple has found a way to turn what could've been a generic cutout into an actual, attractive and fun feature.But hey – share with us what you think! Do you agree Apple's way of doing things is quite clever, or not?Are you excited for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max? Are there any particular fun ways you think developers will use the Dynamic Island in?