 Impressive! Apple turned what would've been a drawback for Google and Samsung into an absolute selling point (iPhone 14 Pro) - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Impressive! Apple turned what would've been a drawback for Google and Samsung into an absolute selling point (iPhone 14 Pro)

Apple Editorials
4
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Impressive! Apple turned what would've been a drawback for Google and Samsung into an absolute selli
So here we are in early September, and the iPhone 14 series event just recently came and went. As expected, Apple announced new smartwatches, and most notably, the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Now, the base iPhone 14 and that new iPhone 14 Plus models are not exactly huge leaps forward from last year – still rocking a very familiar notch, and sharing specs between one another. The Plus is just a bigger version of the base iPhone 14.

But what stole the show is a feature the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have – a pill-shaped cutout for the Face ID array, as opposed to a notch. And yes – it's apparently a feature, not an eyesore and a drawback. Apple presented it as such, and having watched the presentation, it was easy for me to buy into it too, since the Cupertino giant didn't just change the notch into a cutout and call it a day…

There's a reason this is a trillion-dollar company, and it's not just its absolutely genius marketing and ability to generate hype through it.

This new iPhone 14 Pro design element isn't just a static cutout, like you've seen on other smartphones – no, Apple blended hardware and software to make it special… And I have to admit – it's quite impressive, love 'em or hate 'em…

Blending hardware and software: When design limitations become software features



Under-display selfie cameras are not ready yet, still lacking in picture and video quality behind conventional ones. Check out my Galaxy Z Fold 4 review to see how its under-display selfie camera performed.

And besides, Apple has that whole Face ID array of sensors to somehow hide too – not just one selfie camera, so… For now, this horizontal pill-shaped cutout it is.

However, knowing that this new iPhone cutout will probably stick around for a while, Apple has decided to do something fun with it that it did not do with the notch previously.

The pill-shaped cutout on the "Pro" iPhone 14 models has, of course, been given a name – the Dynamic Island. And was, in fact, made dynamic.

But how could a static hardware design element be dynamic? Well, with the help of some slick, clever software.

See, since these iPhones have OLED displays, it's pretty easy to horizontally "expand" that black cutout with a nice animation; just add a virtual, pitch-black, matching "cutout" over this one, and animate it, and it'll look like the hardware cutout is moving! Simple, yet clever!

With this basic premise, the iPhone 14 Pro's cutout is now not just a cutout. It's a unique feature, it gives the iPhone 14 Pro models a distinct character…

The iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island, and what it does




With the upcoming iOS 16 update, phones with the "Dynamic Island" (which are currently only the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max) are getting a new way to display notifications. Those will now pop up from the cutout itself, making it seem as if it's expanding and turning into a notification bubble! Pretty cool!

In addition, similarly to a MacBook's Touch Bar, this new Dynamic Island will expand horizontally and hold shortcuts for your favorite apps, once developers start implementing this potential new feature.

For example, Apple showcased the Dynamic Island fluidly expanding to reveal your music playback buttons. Or expanding to show you who's calling (and giving you options to answer or deny the call). Or display basic GPS navigation directions. Or, in a text editing app – hold shortcuts for changing your font style or font size… So many possibilities.



I've noticed that despite being a cutout, this Dynamic Island area of the display is indeed touch sensitive too, so it can be tapped to reveal shortcuts and other things. We'll see exactly how developers will implement it in their apps, but things are looking pretty fun. I can already imagine using it as a seeking shortcut in video editing apps, or as a navigation bar in social media apps, perhaps?



This is why Apple's got the big bucks


Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Trade-in an older device and get up to $720 off the new iPhone 14 Pro at the Apple store.
$999 99
Pre-order at Apple

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Get up to $720 off the new iPhone 14 Pro Max if you trade-in an eligible device.
$1099 99
Pre-order at Apple


Where most other smartphone brands would've seen a physical design drawback, and would've likely tried to hide it in software, as opposed to letting it "move around" and expand…

…Apple has found a way to turn what could've been a generic cutout into an actual, attractive and fun feature.

But hey – share with us what you think! Do you agree Apple's way of doing things is quite clever, or not?

Are you excited for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max? Are there any particular fun ways you think developers will use the Dynamic Island in?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Incredible Amazon deal knocks off a third of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price
Incredible Amazon deal knocks off a third of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price
iPhone 14 transitions to eSIM: all your questions answered
iPhone 14 transitions to eSIM: all your questions answered
Don't expect RCS support in iMessage; buy your mom an iPhone instead
Don't expect RCS support in iMessage; buy your mom an iPhone instead
The iPhone 14 Pro Max global price list would leave you happy to live in the US
The iPhone 14 Pro Max global price list would leave you happy to live in the US
Amazon kicks off US Asus ROG Phone 6 availability... with distant delivery estimates
Amazon kicks off US Asus ROG Phone 6 availability... with distant delivery estimates
EE expands its 5G network to 14 new locations in the UK
EE expands its 5G network to 14 new locations in the UK

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless