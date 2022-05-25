This is our best look yet at Apple's iPhone 14 Pro in every color (gorgeous purple included)









By no means surprising, as they essentially line up perfectly with all the other renders floating around since March, the super-high-quality images produced by Ian Zelbo carry Jon Prosser's Front Page Tech stamp of accuracy while depicting purple, silver, graphite, and gold iPhone 14 Pro flavors in unprecedented detail.

Only one special iPhone 14 Pro color this year?





Unfortunately, it sure looks that way, at least for now, with details of this nature however being subject to change until the very last minute. As things stand, Apple is definitely planning to retain the silver, graphite, and gold hues of the iPhone 13 Pro for its 2022 sequel while basically replacing the "Sierra Blue" paint job with an arguably snazzier purple.













Of course, it's far too early to be sure that a green-coated iPhone 14 Pro will see daylight next spring, so for the time being, we should just feast our eyes on these razor-sharp and presumably 100 percent reliable renders of the silver, purple, graphite, and gold versions of the 6.1-inch handset coming this fall.





There's really not a lot to add today to everything we already knew about the iPhone 14 Pro design, which is all but guaranteed to look extremely similar to its predecessor from behind while getting rid of the outdated and highly divisive notch in favor of an equally as controversial combination of a pill-shaped screen cutout and pinhole selfie camera.

iPhone 14 Pro specs and features you can take to the bank





While the latest display tidbit rumored on the interwebs is "expected" but not "confirmed" yet by an otherwise rock-solid insider, the specifications we've heard from multiple sources that Jon Prosser is essentially ready to vouch for today include a hot new 48MP primary rear-facing shooter with advanced pixel binning technology and up to 8K video recording support, an upgraded telephoto lens with seven instead of six elements, and a 6GB RAM count.









That 48-megapixel camera expected to produce the sharpest possible 12MP photographs is likely to be one of the key components setting the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max apart from their non-Pro siblings, both in terms of imaging muscle and overall device thickness.





Cash-strapped "iFans", however, may also need to settle for last year's Cash-strapped "iFans", however, may also need to settle for last year's Apple A15 Bionic chipset in addition to last year's notch on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, although for what it's worth, said previous-gen SoC is at least tipped to be paired with the same 6 gigs of memory as this year's (and last year's) Pro models.



