Apple could rebrand the A15 Bionic as A16 for iPhone 14, may increase prices

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman also said the rumor made sense. Apple, being Apple, knows full well how to market devices with a year old chip. Trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said a few days back that only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be powered by a new chipset and the regular models will retain last year's A15 Bionic that also underpins the iPhone SE 3. This was backed up by another source and esteemedjournalist Mark Gurman also said the rumor made sense. Apple, being Apple, knows full well how to market devices with a year old chip.





The last time Apple openly divided the iPhone line according to chip type was in 2013 when the iPhone 5S was fueled by the A7 and the more affordable iPhone 5C got the older A6 chip. Otherwise, the company has done something similar in the recent past too.





For instance, the iPhone 13 Pro's A15 chip has a five-core GPU, while the mini and regular models have four core GPUs. As another example, the 2020 Apple Watch Series 6 and 2021's Apple Watch Series 7 have very similar chips that are based on the same CPU but since there was still a minor difference, Apple didn't shy away from calling Series 7's chipset a new chip.





iDrop News Something similar is about to happen with the iPhone 14 series . LeaksApplePro, writing for, who has several credible leaks under his belt, such as correctly predicting iPad Pro 2021 and iPhone SE 3 launch dates, has corroborated the leaks about Apple reusing last year's chip for the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max.

iPhone 14 Pro will flaunt the A16 Pro





Per today's report, Apple is struggling to manufacture all the A16 and M2 chips that it needs. Apple is transitioning away from Intel, meaning it doesn't just make chips for its phones and tablets now, but also for its computers.





Both these unannounced chips will apparently be manufactured using TSMC's 4nm process and apparently because the production capacity is limited, Apple has decided to prioritize the M2. That's why the Cupertino giant will only be making new chips for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and the other two models will be stuck with the A15.





To avoid criticism, the company will slightly modify the A15, which is based on the 5nm process, and rebrand it as the A16. The faster and more power-efficient chip that we thought would be called the A16 will be known as the A16 Pro and will power the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inches Pro Max.





This move would also allow Apple to cut down on costs. Since the mini won't be returning, the lineup will now start at $799, and the Max, which will be a step above , is expected to cost $100 more, and the Pro is also expected to be more expensive.

iPhone 14 Max may cost $899, and the 14 Pro $1,099





That's apparently because Apple would like to maintain the $200 price difference between the Pro and non-Pro model and if the Max is going to cost $100 more, the Pro is unlikely to start at $999 as it does now.





Also, there are going to be a lot of differences between the regular and Pro models, such as the just mentioned chips, higher refresh rate screens on the Pros, a new design which would see the Also, there are going to be a lot of differences between the regular and Pro models, such as the just mentioned chips, higher refresh rate screens on the Pros, a new design which would see the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max leave behind the notch for a pill and hole cutout, and a new 48MP camera for the Pros, so it's highly unlikely that Apple will reduce the price difference.





The new series will likely be announced in September.