iPhone 14 Pro models rumored to have slightly bigger displays than the 13 Pro models

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: bigger displays (but how much is bigger?)

Here are the actual numbers: according to Young, the iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 6.12-inch diagonal (the iPhone 13 Pro sports a 6.06-inch diagonal), while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has an even lesser of a change from the 6.68 inches of the 13 Pro Max to the enormous... 6.69 inches.





iPhone 14 series: here's a recap of what we know so far