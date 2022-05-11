iPhone 14 Pro models rumored to have slightly bigger displays than the 13 Pro models
The iPhone 14 Pro is bound to mark a new era (at least in terms of somewhat different looks, you know) for Apple with this (initially) controversial pill and cutout shape that replaces the notch.
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: bigger displays (but how much is bigger?)
The thing is, the reported bigger display represents, in fact, quite a small difference when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. The source that this info comes from is Ross Young, a supply chain analyst, and reputable leaker, who states that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's displays will be larger by hundredths of an inch... drastic, we know.
The change is minimal, but it could actually be visible anyway (depending on the viewer, we might add). According to Young, the increase is due to the slimmer bezels around the display, which provide slight increases to the overall display available.
Here are the actual numbers: according to Young, the iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 6.12-inch diagonal (the iPhone 13 Pro sports a 6.06-inch diagonal), while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has an even lesser of a change from the 6.68 inches of the 13 Pro Max to the enormous... 6.69 inches.
Young also adds later on in the tweet thread that he is not certain whether the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's displays will go down to 1Hz (we are talking here about the refresh rate that Apple dubs ProMotion). This is actually something that could help the refresh rate to be more power-efficient, but we'll see if the new iPhones will be able to do that.
The iPhone 14 lineup is expected to be unveiled in the fall of this year, and as that time approaches, we expect more and more leaks to pile up about the new iPhones.
iPhone 14 series: here's a recap of what we know so far
