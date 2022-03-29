 Gorgeous iPhone 14 Pro concept images depict the fat 48MP camera bump and all the punch holes - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apple

Gorgeous iPhone 14 Pro concept images depict the fat 48MP camera bump and all the punch holes

Daniel Petrov
By
2

TheiPhone 14 Pro series is shaping up to be the biggest redesign in the history of iPhones with Face ID functionality, and the upcoming Pro has now been fleshed out in a three-dimensional form.

The imagery created by graphics artist Parvez Khan (TechnizoConcept) for LetsGoDigital visualizes all the rumored design changes arriving with the iPhone 14 Pro, such as the two display cutouts - a pill-shaped one and a regular punch hole - that will be housing the Face ID paraphernalia and the front-facing camera.


The images also show the fattened camera bump of the iPhone 14 Pro, as Apple is rumored to employ a larger, 48MP main sensor on its camera. For the first time in the iPhone franchise history there will be such a high-res camera sensor, necessitating a bigger bump and something tells us that Apple will use the resolution to advertise the 8K video recording capabilities that the new Pro models will be capable of. 

Android phones have been using sensors with resolution much higher than the puny 12MP that Apple uses and have been touting 8K capture for a while now with varying success, but Apple's modus operandi is to wait until a technology matures and becomes less expensive to employ, then polish and perfect it for a retail release, blowing it out of proportion to no end. In any case, there is a fairly strong possibility that the iPhone 14 Pro series will look like they do in these concept images here.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 14 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 14 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
  • Camera 48 MP ()
  • OS iOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

In search of the perfect compact phone: Galaxy Z Flip 3
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
In search of the perfect compact phone: Galaxy Z Flip 3
Motorola pulled off an unprecedented feat in the US smartphone market in 2021
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Motorola pulled off an unprecedented feat in the US smartphone market in 2021
Apple's rumored hardware subscriptions: analyst says it could increase Apple's share value
by Iskra Petrova,  2
Apple's rumored hardware subscriptions: analyst says it could increase Apple's share value
YouTube Music update now brings a useful Play Music feature on Android
by Iskra Petrova,  0
YouTube Music update now brings a useful Play Music feature on Android
Apple fined for the tenth time (maximum penalty) by the Netherlands over dating apps payments
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Apple fined for the tenth time (maximum penalty) by the Netherlands over dating apps payments
Google tests the sharing of emoji reactions at specific spots on YouTube videos
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google tests the sharing of emoji reactions at specific spots on YouTube videos
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless