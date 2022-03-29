Gorgeous iPhone 14 Pro concept images depict the fat 48MP camera bump and all the punch holes









The imagery created by graphics artist Parvez Khan ( TechnizoConcept ) for LetsGoDigital visualizes all the rumored design changes arriving with the iPhone 14 Pro, such as the two display cutouts - a pill-shaped one and a regular punch hole - that will be housing the Face ID paraphernalia and the front-facing camera.









The images also show the fattened camera bump of the iPhone 14 Pro , as Apple is rumored to employ a larger, 48MP main sensor on its camera. For the first time in the iPhone franchise history there will be such a high-res camera sensor, necessitating a bigger bump and something tells us that Apple will use the resolution to advertise the 8K video recording capabilities that the new Pro models will be capable of.





Android phones have been using sensors with resolution much higher than the puny 12MP that Apple uses and have been touting 8K capture for a while now with varying success, but Apple's modus operandi is to wait until a technology matures and becomes less expensive to employ, then polish and perfect it for a retail release, blowing it out of proportion to no end. In any case, there is a fairly strong possibility that the iPhone 14 Pro series will look like they do in these concept images here.

