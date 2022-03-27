Larger 48MP sensor main reason behind thicker camera bump of iPhone 14 Pro: Kuo





Leaked schematics for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have indicated that while the handsets will have the same overall rear design as their predecessors, the dimensions are set to change. Both models will likely get bigger and their camera bumps will protrude more than before.





As was suspected, the new 48MP camera that is rumored to replace the 12MP main sensor is the reason behind the thicker camera bump. Kuo has revealed that compared to the 12MP camera, the diagonal length of the 48MP module will be around 25 to 35 percent greater and the height of its 7P lens will increase by 5 to 10 percent when compared to the primary unit on the iPhone 13 Pro.





While that may not look aesthetically pleasing, the new 48MP camera could certainly make the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max the best camera phones of 2022 . Apple last increased the megapixel count when it introduced the iPhone 6s. Larger sensors let more light in and this helps improve picture quality.





Per earlier reports, this would be a 1/1.3-inch sensor but with slightly smaller 1.25µm pixels, compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max's 1.7µm pixels. In low light situations, the iPhone 14 Pro will apparently use something called pixel binning to combine multiple pixels into one. The new 48MP sensor will allegedly also enable 8K videos.





Other than that, the Pro models are rumored to ditch the notch for pill and hole cutouts and will likely be powered by the faster, more power-efficient A16 Pro . The regular and the Max models, on the other hand, will retain the notch, and will seemingly be fueled by a slightly improved version of the A15 Bionic that will be rebranded to A16. The iPhone 14 series will presumably be revealed in September.