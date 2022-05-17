iPhone 14 Pro camera bump will be huge compared to regular models, leaked case image suggests

The Apple iPhone 14 series is still a good four months away, but we already have a sense of what lies ahead, thanks to leaks and rumors. Today, cases that have been made for the upcoming models have surfaced online, and they are yet another indication that the mini won't be returning and the Pros will have really large camera bumps.

The image was posted on Twitter by DuanRui, who found it on the Chinese social media website Weibo. From left to right, we apparently see the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max, the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.1-inches iPhone 14.

The cutouts on the cases meant for the Pro models are quite large, but that's not surprising at all, given that rumors, leaked schematics, and alleged dummy unit images all suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have a more prominent bulge than the previous models to accommodate the new 48MP main sensor, which is said to be 57 percent bigger than the 12MP camera it's replacing.

Nothing significant has been said about the ultrawide and telephoto cameras, except that the new phones are unlikely to get a periscope lens for a greater zooming range.

Also, even though the biggest camera upgrade will likely be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, one leak has implied that the regular model will also have a larger camera island than the iPhone 13, which suggests it also has differently sized sensors.

All the models in the lineup are rumored to come with a better selfie camera with a bigger aperture for letting in more light as well as autofocus. These changes could make the iPhone 14 the best camera phone of 2022.

Other than that, the Pro models are highly likely to abandon the notch in favour of a pill and hole cutout setup for the front camera and Face ID tech. Apparently, to better accommodate this change, Apple will make the corners slightly curvier and the new models may have somewhat bigger screens than the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

As for the internals, the new lineup is likely to have more base RAM than the outgoing range and could also offer satellite connectivity. Only the Pros are expected to have a new chip, whereas the regular and the Max variants will reportedly be powered by the A15 Bionic.