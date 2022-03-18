 First colorized iPhone 14 Pro renders give a detailed look at the next premium iPhone - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iOS Apple

First colorized iPhone 14 Pro renders give a detailed look at the next premium iPhone

Anam Hamid
With each passing day, it's becoming clearer that Apple is gearing up to replace the notch that it introduced with the iPhone X with pill and hole cutouts. Two days back, we saw iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders seemingly based on measurements that the company sent to third parties in order to have accessories ready in time for launch. And now, colorized renders of the device have leaked online. 

These come from David Kowalski, who tweets from the account xleaks7, and has accurately revealed the design of some phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 5, in the past, and were posted by Pigtou.



As some little birdies have said, Apple is planning to reveal four new iPhone models this September: 6.1-inches iPhone 14, 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inches iPhone14 Pro, and 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The fresh renders seemingly depict the 6.1-inches iPhones 14 Pro, and right away, the first thing you spot is that in place of the notch, which houses the front camera and the Face ID sensors, there is a pill-shaped cutout accompanied by a hole cutout

Per leaks, the pill-shaped cutout will be for the selfie snapper and the infrared camera, and the pinhole will be for the dot projector. The latter two are needed for the Face ID face unlocking system.

When this design first leaked, it had the internet divided, with some complaining it's worse than the notch, apparently because the cutouts are not as small as earlier renders had indicated. 

Either way, it is what it is, and the design will hopefully grow on people who don't like it. Also, whether you like the new design or not, most people will likely appreciate the fact that the new model will provide more screen real estate.

Moving on, the phone appears to have somewhat slimmer and symmetrical bezels, which gives it a chic look.

Nothing else has changed, so, contrary to what some reports had indicated, this is not going to be a completely redesigned phone with a flat camera bump, circular volume buttons, and no SIM card tray. 


Some monumental changes will not be visible to the naked eye. For instance, even though the camera modules still protrude from the phone, the setup is rumored to get a new 48MP sensor that will replace the primary 12MP camera and enable 8K video recording.

Both Pro models are also expected to feature the new A16 Bionic chip and possibly more RAM than any other iPhone. This could make them the best phones of 2022

The regular and the Max variants, on the other hand, sound less exciting by comparison. They will likely stick to the notch and the same A15 Bionic chip as their predecessors. Whether this will result in a price cut remains to be seen.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 14 leaks (28 updates)

Related phones

Apple iPhone 14 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 14 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
  • Camera 48 MP ()
  • OS iOS
