iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders show thicker camera bump and thinner, symmetrical bezels

Up until today, we had only seen iPhone 14 Pro renders based on rumors - but a fresh report brings us the first 3D CAD renders. Apple is widely expected to release four new iPhone models this year: 6.1-inches iPhone 14, 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inches iPhones 14 Pro, and 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max.





91Mobiles The new renders, whichgot from industry sources, are of the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro. Both Pro models are highly likely to ditch the notch that houses the front camera and Face ID components in favor of a pill-shaped cutout and a circular hole.





The cutouts, as recent reports had mentioned, are not as inconspicuous as earlier images had indicated, but do take up less space than the notch, so that's some improvement. Like the iPhone 13 Pro, the successor also has rounded edges, but it does seem a little taller, as a recent leak had implied. Apple has apparently increased the aspect ratio to better fit in the new cutouts.





The bezels have been slimmed down and also look perfectly symmetrical, which gives the device a sleek look.





All buttons and ports are seemingly the same between the iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Pro and the key takeaway here is that we might not get circular volume buttons , as a certain hit and miss leaker had said, and the phone still has a SIM card tray, which refutes rumors that had indicated that some models would be eSIM-only





There was also chatter that the iPhone 14 Pro would be thicker and that this would allow Apple to flatten the camera bump considerably, but the renders indicate that rumor was also inaccurate. If anything, the camera bump looks a little thicker.





91Mobiles has a mixed track record and the new lineup will seemingly be revealed in September, and anything could change between now and then.









The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max might also get a new 48MP camera, and it could be that the sensor is bigger in size, which could explain why iPhone 14 Pro's camera island is a mite thicker. Not much has been said about the sensor except that it will support 8K video recording, so we are mostly speculating here.





The base RAM will apparently be boosted to 6GB and Apple is also said to be working on satellite connectivity. This feature may make it possible for consumers to send texts over satellite when cellular connectivity is not available.