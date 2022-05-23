Apple reportedly switches to a new supplier for 'high-end' iPhone 14 front camera

The iPhone 14 series is expected to come with greatly improved front camera specs and per a new report, Apple is also going to switch to a new supplier.





In April, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that all iPhone 14 series models - the 6.1-inches iPhone 14, the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max - could feature a better selfie snapper with autofocus and wider f/1.9 aperture for sharper and brighter images.





ETNews Korean outlet, which has a hit-and-miss track record when it comes to Apple leaks, claims that for the first time, Apple will procure the front camera from a South Korean supplier.





Apparently, Apple wasn't satisfied with the quality of the front camera that was being offered by its usual Chinese camera suppliers. Also, the addition of new functions such as autofocus has led to a threefold increase in the cost of the front camera when compared to the iPhone 13, and as a result, its classification has been upgraded from a low-end part to a high-end component.





Apple was allegedly previously planning to begin using South Korea's LG Innotek's front cameras from next year for the iPhone 15 range. The company has reportedly started mass producing front cameras for the iPhone 14 line, which will presumably be announced in September alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2.





LG Innotek already supplies rear-facing cameras to Apple. The front camera orders will be split between LG Innotek and Japan's Sharp, which was already one of the main vendors.





The front camera will be housed in a notch on the iPhone 14 and 14 Max, and in a dual cutout setup on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The Pro models are also highly likely to flaunt a new 48MP camera which could make them the best camera phones of the year





The new models will start with 8GB of RAM and may also feature satellite connectivity.